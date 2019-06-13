Pride Night with the Phoenix Mercury
June is Pride Month and the Phoenix Mercury will celebrate Pride Night, a celebration of inclusion and equality. The team will take on the Los Angeles Sparks on the hardwood. Tickets start at around $25.
June 14
7 p.m.
Snacky snacks: Games and Snack Fest
The unbeatable combination of snacks and games is coming to uptown Phoenix in the Snacky Snacks: Game and Snack Fest. The food festival will have a wide range of snacks including samosas, takoyaki and gelato from local businesses. The games will feature favorites like giant Jenga and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate video game tournament. Tickets are $11 online.
June 14
Noon to 8 p.m.
Fellowship Center at North Phoenix Baptist Church
Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show
The best way to stay out of the heat is to check out some cool cars at the fifth annual Arizona Indoor Custom Car Show in downtown Phoenix. More than 500 vehicles will be there including low riders, hot rods, motorcycles, bicycles and trucks. There will also be live music and pinstripe demonstrations. Tickets are $20.
June 15
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bloomin’ Beerfest
Celebrate a famous novelist and enjoy beer at the 13th annual Bloomin’ Beerfest in downtown Phoenix. The Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library put on quite the bash to commemorate Ulysses, the famous novel of Irish author James Joyce. There will be craft beer tastings, live music, a costume contest and some readings from the novel that started an obscenity trial in the U.S. Tickets are $40 at the door.
June 15
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
JUNETEENTH Festival
The community will come together to be part of the oldest nation-wide celebration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. at the JUNETEENTH Festival at Eastlake Park. The park was originally a spot for black people when Phoenix was segregated. Thousands are expected to attend the festival that features a vendor marketplace, food court, a cultural stage, children’s activities, arts and crafts, a youth town hall, historical exhibits, live music and more. The event is free.
June 15
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jennifer Lopez
One of the most powerful women in the world is coming to Phoenix to perform. Jennifer Lopez will bring her It’s My Party Tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena. Her first ever headlining tour will feature a nonstop party mix of the Latin sensation’s new and classic anthems with showstopping choreography and dazzling wardrobe. Tickets start at $72.
June 16
8 p.m.
Spartan Stadion
The famous Spartan Stadion race is usually outside but with the desert heat, it’ll be at the indoor stadium in Glendale. The Stadion was an ancient Greek running event and now it has a modern twist with about 20 obstacles during the 5-kilometer race. Registration starts at $150.
June 15
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Star Wars: Trilogy Weekend
Relive the fun and excitement of one of the best trilogies of all time by watching all three original Star Wars movies in downtown Phoenix for Star Wars: Trilogy Weekend. MonOrchid is hosting and will have costumed “bad guys” from the Star Wars Universe patrolling the Star Wars-themed cantina. The price of admission includes popcorn, a commemorative button, a commemorative photo in front of one of the intergalactic backdrops and viewing the movie. Tickets start at $25.
June 14: Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (Doors 6 p.m./Screening 7 p.m.)
June 15: Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back (Doors 5 p.m./Screening 6 p.m.)
June 16: Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (Doors 4 p.m./Screening 5 p.m.)
Asada Together Fest
A perfect pre-Father’s Day hangout could be at Talking Stick Resort Arena for the Asada Together Fest. It’s a great grilling event indoors where attendees can watch or compete in a grilling competition and talk to the masters about grilling. There will also be a grill academy where the experts will show gusts how to prepare incredible dishes.
June 15
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
