M3F Music Festival
Get a sense of community and give back at the same time at the M3F Festival in downtown Phoenix. All of the proceeds will be donated to charities like the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Habitat for Humanity and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There’s also a kid zone, live art, yoga, shopping and a drum circle. Odesza, Empire of the Sun and Umphrey’s McGee are the headlining performers. Kids 10 and under get in free. Tickets start at $70.
March 1- 3
2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Innings Festival
Baseball and music combine for a home run in the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park. The event features rock, pop, alternative and country artists performing on five stages. Incubus headlines Saturday while Eddie Vedder is the headliner on Sunday.
There will also be food vendors including five food trucks. On the baseball side, there will be batting cages, a game-saving catch photo-op, and interviews from MLB legends like Roger Clemens, Jim Thome, Rollie Fingers and more. Tickets start at $99.
March 2 & 3
1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Litchfield Park Art and Wine Festival
Experience the culture of the Southwest at the Litchfield Park Art and Wine Festival. More than 200 artists will be showing off their original art and handcrafted creations. The Beer and Wine Garden will have a great selection of Arizona’s best wineries and local microbreweries. Tickets are $10.
March 2
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rockin’ Taco Rumble
It’s tacos vs tacos at the second annual Rockin’ Taco Rumble in downtown Phoenix. Guests better come hungry as they will enjoy unlimited taco samplings from some of the best local taco makers around. Then they’ll decide on the People’s Choice winner. There will also be local craft beer and spirits, live music and desserts and sides. Tickets are $45 online or $55 at the door.
Friday, March 1
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Scottish Games
Get in touch with your Scottish roots or just experience the culture at the 55th annual Phoenix Scottish Games at Steele Indian School Park. Attendees can discover their clans, try on a kilt, check out the pipe and drum solo competition and Highland Dance all while enjoying great food. Early tickets start at $20 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12.
March 2 & 3
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polish Festival
Another cultural event to check out is the 16th annual Polish Festival in Phoenix. The whole family can enjoy traditional folk dances, Polish music and Polish food and beer. Admission is free.
March 2 & 3
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish
Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market
Some amazing art is coming to Phoenix this weekend with the 61st annual Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market. It’s the largest art market in Arizona and the second-largest market of its kind in the country with more than 600 Native American artists from 116 tribal affiliations in the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are $20.
March 2 & 3
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2019 Arizona Russian Festival
Russian and Eastern European culture comes to life at this year’s Arizona Russian Festival at Enchanted Island on Sunday. There will be a mix of live music, dances, fashion shows, games, ethnic food, art galleries and cultural exhibits. Tickets start at $15.
March 3
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Enchanted Island Amusement Park
Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair
Local artists and food trucks fill the Melrose District for the Melrose on 7th Avenue Street Fair. More than 200 local artists, indie crafts and other products will showcase their best from Indian School to Camelback Road on Seventh Avenue. There will also be live music, a kid zone, a classic car show with 200+ classic and vintage cars and trucks and the Melrose Patio with craft beer. Admission is free.
March 2
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Great Inflatable Race
For the runners with a little more bounce in their step, they can have some at the Great Inflatable Race. The obstacle fun run has runners jumping, diving and bouncing through custom-designed inflatables. Average length of the course is 2 miles with eight to 10 inflatables. Full price is $75 but there’s a sale for $34.99 tickets through Feb. 28
March 2
9 a.m.
Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
Home & Landscape Show
Homeowners looking to upgrade or check out some amazing décor should head to the Home & Landscape Show at State Farm Stadium. The three-day event has crafting workshops, DIY home improvement workshops, gardening seminars and a handmade marketplace with local artisans. There will be more than 1,000 vendors. Tickets start at $8 with free parking.
March 1-3
Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunnyslope Food & Music Crawl
Experience some of the best food Sunnyslope has to offer in the Sunnyslope Food & Music Crawl. Restaurants from the neighborhood will be offering $5 options so attendees can eat and taste a plethora of food places in one night. There will also be live music at certain venues.
March 2
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
