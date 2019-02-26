TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A spring-training themed music fest called the "Innings Festival" will take place Mar. 2 and 3 at Tempe Beach Park.
The two-day festival is featuring more than a dozen performances and you can buy your tickets here.
[RELATED: Incubus, Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow headline 'Innings Fest' in Tempe]
There will be no parking available at the festival and attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, ride sharing, walking or biking.
The Valley Metro light rail station on Mill Avenue/3rd Street can be used to get to and from Tempe Beach Park.
Festival goers will be allowed to bring in a bag if it meets the requirements but all bags will be searched when heading into the park.
Prohibited items include:
- Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets
- Any bag larger than 14" x 11" x 5"
Approved items include:
- Small, single pocket drawstring bags, purses or fanny packs
- Small, empty hydration packs
Those attending the festival can also enjoy food from local restaurants, fun games, and appearances by Hall of Fame baseball players.
For more information you can check out their website at www.inningsfestival.com
Wondering how to get to #InningsFest? Need to explore our Allowed & Prohibited items list? Curious about what's available to eat this weekend? Check out our Tips for the Weekend to have all these questions answered and more! https://t.co/fGtUxWCXpZ pic.twitter.com/brfFwxEIdF— Innings Fest (@InningsFest) February 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.