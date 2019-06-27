Freaky Friday, the musical
You’ve probably seen the movie or read the book, and now the musical version of Freaky Friday is in town. The Valley Youth Theatre is hosting the musical, which is about an overworked mother swapping bodies with her teenage daughter. This is the last weekend to see it. Tickets start at $20.50.
June 27: 7 p.m.
June 28: 7 p.m.
June 29: 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
June 30: 2 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes’ Red vs. White Scrimmage
Cool off from the triple-digit heat and get the feel of winter at the Arizona Coyotes’ Red Vs. White scrimmage. Along with the intra-squad game, there will be meet-and-greet opportunities, free face-painting, ball hockey and yard games. Tickets are free. It’s first-come, first-serve for seating.
June 28
7 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever
After beating the Los Angeles Sparks, the Phoenix Mercury will host the Indiana on Friday. The Mercury are off to a slow start, in second-to-last place in the Western Conference. The Fever are doing a little better in the East but have lost two straight games. Tickets start around $13.
June 28
7 p.m.
Independents Week
Think local and save by shopping at Arizona businesses during Independents Week. It’s a week-long celebration of local businesses, and shoppers can save 20 percent at hundreds of shops across Arizona with the Golden Coupon.
June 29 to July 7
Various locations
Indie Week AZ Bar Crawl
One of the events that kicks off Independents Week is the fifth annual AZ Bar Crawl in downtown Phoenix. There will be five stops, each with a $4 drink special. There will also be a scavenger hunt where the winners can get prizes. The first 100 attendees receive a free "goodie" bag. This event is free.
June 29
7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Start at Phoenix Public Market
Phoenix Rising vs. Portland Timbers 2
The Phoenix Rising will look to continue their dominance in the USL when they host the Portland Timbers 2 on Saturday in Tempe. Rising hasn’t lost a game since May 4 and hasn’t lost a home game all year. Tickets start around $18.
June 29
7:30 p.m.
Indigo Girls
The folk rock music duo from Atlanta is coming to Phoenix. The Indigo Girls have been around since the ’80s and will be performing all their hits at The Van Buren on Saturday. They have 16 studio albums with the latest being “One Lost Day” in 2015.
June 29
8 p.m.
Coheed & Cambria and Mastodon
Two of the biggest names in metal have come together to co-headline a tour and it’ll be in Phoenix on Sunday. Coheed & Cambria and Mastodon teamed up for the Unheavenly Skye Tour, with special guests Every Time I Die. The tour is in support of the album Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures for Coheed & Cambria, their ninth studio album, and Mastodon will play 2009’s Crack the Skye, their most acclaimed of all their records, in full.
June 30
6:30 p.m.
Volleyball Festival 2019
Hundreds of teams from around the world will be in Phoenix for the Volleyball Festival. The themed “Swing into the Jungle” four-day competition will feature more than 7,000 female athletes from more than 20 states and countries between the ages of 12 and 18. There are also family activities like the Welcome Dance Party, Special Olympics, showcase session and recruiting workshops. It started one Tuesday and continues through Sunday. Weekly passes start at $32.
June 27 6:30: a.m. to 8 p.m.
June 28 & 29: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ice Cream Social
Come together and meet other people in the community while enjoying some ice cream at the Ice Cream Social at Cactus Park in Scottsdale. There will also be games, prizes, giveaways, raffles, piñatas, face-painting and more. This event is free.
June 30
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
