Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks kick off a seven-game homestand by hosting their divisional rivals, the San Francisco Giants. The Snakes are hovering around .500 as they have all year but can help their playoff chances by beating the Giants, who were red hot at the start of the summer. On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans receive a tumbler cup.
Aug. 15: 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 16: 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 17: 5:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: 1:10 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty
It’s a double dose of the ladies on the hardwood as the Phoenix Mercury wrap up their four-game homestand. The team hosts two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Dream on Friday and the New York Liberty on Sunday. The Mercury will be without star Brittney Griner as she is serving a three-game suspension for her role in a near-brawl.
Aug. 16: 7 p.m.
Aug: 18: 3 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Reno 1868 FC
One of the hottest teams in all of sports, Phoenix Rising FC, will continue its own homestand by looking to extend its own USL-record 13-game winning streak against Reno 1868 FC. It’s also $1 Beer Night, where the team is 12-0-0. The first 2,000 fans will also receive a free black t-shirt.
Aug. 16: 7:30 p.m.
The Sklar Brothers
Double the laughs are coming to downtown Phoenix thanks to the Sklar Brothers. The identical twin comedians and actors used to host the show Cheap Seats on ESPN Classic and have appeared on numerous TV shows, like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Children’s Hospital,” and “Playing House.” Tickets are $22.
Aug. 15: 8 p.m.
Aug. 16: 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 17: 7 p.m.
Tommy Davidson
A man who can act, sing and make people laugh will bring his standup routine to Tempe. Tommy Davidson has been around for decades and is best known for being one of the original stars of the TV show “In Living Color.” He’s recorded multiple standup specials and appears in movies like “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” “Booty Call” and “Juwanna Mann.” Tickets are $22.
Aug. 16: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Aug. 17: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 18: 7 p.m.
One Nation Under a Groove tour
Legendary Parliament/Funkadelic frontman George Clinton may be on his last tour and it’s coming to Phoenix. His “One Nation Under a Groove” tour will feature a variety of different artist lineups in each city. Phoenix will include Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, and Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf. Tickets start at $45.
Aug. 17: 7 p.m.
Summer Cooldown: Ice Cream Social
Friday is expected to be hotter than 110 degrees so cool off at the Summer Cooldown: Ice Cream Social and Car Show in downtown Phoenix. Some of the best custom rides will be there. There will be live DJ sets, from Deejay Panic to Phoenix Funkeros. The event is free but you’ll have to pay for the tasty treats from eight different shops including SNOH Ice Shavery and Foxy Fruit Acai Bowls.
Aug. 16: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Arizona State Cornhole Championships
You may have played the game that got popular in the Midwest at a Phoenix-area bar or backyard. Now you can show off your skills with a shot at hardware at the Arizona State Cornhole Championships. It’s open to all Arizonans with different skill levels so you can play at the perfect level of competition. There will be food and drinks available. Part of the money raised will benefit the Ability360 Wheelchair Basketball team. Those who want to play must pre-register.
Aug. 17-18: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Coyotes Movie Day
The Arizona Coyotes are helping fans cool off and taking going to the movies to the next level with their Coyotes Movie Day. The franchise will be showing the highest-grossing film of all time, “Avengers: Endgame,” on their scoreboard, which is 24 feet high by 42 feet wide in 1080p HD. The event is free but tickets are first come, first served.
Aug. 17: 11 a.m.
Summer Beerfest
Boulders on Southern is busting out some rare craft beers for its fifth annual Summer Beerfest. Some of the beers will be Dogfish Head 120 minute, Abnormal Mocha Stout and Bell’s Pineapple Jalapeno Oberon. $40 gets guests a dozen pours.
Aug. 17: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Fantasy Impact Draft: Arizona
For those who are ready for fantasy football and also like the Arizona Diamondbacks, there’s a draft that gives back. Big League Impact is hosting its Fantasy Impact Draft: Arizona at Chase Field. Guests can join Luke Weaver, Nick Ahmed, Steven Souza Jr. and other D-backs for the live fantasy draft in a private room plus tour the clubhouse, watch batting practice before the D-backs’ game against the San Francisco Giants and receive a swag bag with autographed items. All proceeds will help multiple charities like D-backs Give, Consider the Lily and Striking Out Poverty.
Aug. 17: 8 a.m.
Never Grow Up Family Festival
Bring the family and feel like a kid again at the Never Grow Up Family Festival. Wear your pajamas, and enjoy some pancakes with the kids. There will also be a facing painting, crafts, boutique shopping, tasty treats and mini portraits with everyone’s favorite fairy. There are also mimosas for the adults. Tickets are $5 for kids, free for adults.
Aug. 18: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
I'll be going to the Ice Cream Social and Car Show, definitely sounds fun.
