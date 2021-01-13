PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day has a different tone this year after the past year with the Black Lives Matter Movement. It is normally a day to reflect and honor MLK's legacy.
MLK Day has turned into a day of service - a day of giving back to your community or a community that may need it - all in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his spirit and desire for change. To find volunteer opportunities, you can visit MLKDay.gov.
Majority of the events have turned virtual due to COVID-19 and slowing the spread of the virus. Some events start on January 14 through January 19.
35th Annual MLK Awards - MLK Celebration will be taking place on YouTube this year and will honor the Hon. Calvin C, Goode who passed away on December 23, 2020. This year marks the 35th year of the ceremony put on the Arizona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee. They will be talking about cultural diversity, awareness and unity. More information or how to watch, can be found here.
*** The annual Phoenix AZ MLM March & Festival has been cancelled for 2021.
Chandler Multicultural Festival - It is the 26th year for the Annual Chandler Multicultural Festival. There will be live performances, cooking, art and more. This event will be taking place of the Chandler Facebook page on January 16th from 11 a.m. for free. More information can be found here.
Community Celebrating Diversity - MLK Celebration - This year the event will be virtual with a speech from Ken E Nwadike Jr. who is a the founder of the Free Hugs Project. The project was created in 2014 after the Boston Bombings to find a way to spread love, inspire change, and raise awareness. This will be taking place on January 14th. Tickets and more information can be found here.
MLK Diversity Awards - The MLK Diversity Awards will be put on this year by the City of Tempe and the Human Relations Commission. It will broadcast live at 1:30 p.m. on January 15th on Tempe 11 and the City of Tempe's Facebook page. More information can be found here.
MLK March on West - ASU is hosting their 30th Annual MLK March on West and it will be online. It's free and open to everyone. The program will focus on the history of the civil rights movement with clips and presentations. More information can be found here.
Paradise Valley Martin Luther King Celebration - This year's theme is "Belief into Action," a powerful statement to honor MLK but to also tie together the last year. It will take place on January 18 at 11 a.m. and can be viewed here.
Vital Voices: The King We Don't Know - Project Humanities with Arizona State University will be hosting a webinar on January 18th. It will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is set up to invite attendees to participate by sharing a passage, poem, speech, story, or song. RSVP or get more information here.