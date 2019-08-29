Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks come back from a five-game road trip and will be hosting their heated National League Division rival Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. The D-backs are still hovering around .500 but will be looking to upset the Dodgers, who have the best record in the National League.
Aug. 30: 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 31: 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 1: 1:10 p.m.
D-backs Bar Crawl
D-backs fans can participate in a bar crawl before the big game on Saturday against the Dodgers inside Chase Field. The D-Backs Bar Crawl will have participants going from bar to bar inside the air-conditioned ballpark. Tickets include samples of beer, wine and spirits plus a ticket to the game, photo ops and raffle prizes.
Aug. 31
Noon to 2:30 p.m., game starts at 5:10 p.m.
Labor Day Dreamcation
Sail away the end of summer at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with their Labor Day Dreamcation. The resort turns into the S.S. Princess cruise ship and goes to Paradise Island, home of Wonder Woman. Kids can enjoy superhero meet-and-greets, zip line rides, catch-and-release fishing derbies, swimming like a mermaid and more. There’s also a Superhero Federation Aqua Light Fest, fireworks and dive-in movies for the whole family. Adults can enjoy a warrior princess Well & Being spa package and drink specials. The activities are for guests and some cost extra.
Aug. 30-Sept. 2
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mummies After Hours
It’s the final weekend to get up close to mummies after the sun goes down. Mummies of the World: After Hours has been going on for weeks. The exhibit has displays of mummies and their personal stories plus state-of-the-art multimedia to see how they originated and were created. Tickets are only $14.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 1
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mike Epps
Funnyman Mike Epps is coming to Phoenix. He’s best known for playing Day-Day Jones in the films “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” He also played Black Doug in “The Hangover.” He is also producing and starring in a Netflix family comedy called “The Upshaws.”
Aug. 30: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Aug. 31: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: 7 p.m.
Josh Blue
Comedian Josh Blue will be bringing the laughs in Tempe. He was on the reality show “Last Comic Standing” in 2006. He has cerebral palsy and much of his self-deprecating act is centered around his disability.
Aug. 29: 8 p.m.
Aug. 30: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Aug. 31: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: 7 p.m.
Who Do You Trust Tour
Papa Roach has been around since 1993 and they’re back on the road for the Who Do You Trust Tour with a stop in Phoenix on Friday. The Grammy-nominated band has put out 10 studio albums, including 2000’s triple-platinum album “Infest” and this year’s “Who Do you Trust?”
Aug. 30
7 p.m.
Cash Cash
Celebrate the long weekend by swimming at night and listening to a top act in EDM. New Jersey’s Cash Cash will be in Scottsdale on Friday for the Labor Day Weekend Night Swim. The group consists of three DJs who produce, record, mix and master all their music. Tickets start at $12.50.
Aug. 30
7 p.m.
Saboten Con 2019
Those who love anime should come out to downtown Phoenix for Saboten Con. It’s the largest anime convention in the state with thousands of attendees expected to attend. Organizers said they have expanded their vendor hall to have more artists and creators than ever before. There will also be a cosplay panel, workshops, a hobby expo, live music and more. Tickets start at $20.
Aug. 30 to Sept. 2
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hatch Chile Roast
Mother Nature isn’t the only one bringing the heat this weekend. Chelsea’s Kitchen will be, too, with the fourth annual Hatch Chile Roast. The restaurant is teaming up with Young Guns Produce for a one-day-only menu packed with unique green chile appetizers, entrees, cocktails and desserts. There will also be happy hour pricing. When a customer buys a hatch green chile entrée, they will get a fresh-roasted bag of chiles to take home for free.
Aug. 31
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Prickly Pear Festival at the Market
It’s a native plant and gets its own special day at Phoenix Public Market. It's prickly pear harvest season so it’s time for the Prickly Pear Festival. There will be a workshop to teach you how to pick the prickly fruit and how to process them. There will also be samples of freshly juiced prickly pears.
Aug. 31
8 a.m. to noon
Everyone in Phoenix Wash Your Cars so the Monsoon will Arrive
This year’s monsoon has turned into a “nonsoon” so a Fountain Hills woman is urging everyone to wash their car this weekend in order to get Mother Nature to give us some rain. Because it always rains right after you wash your car, right? If you don’t want to wash your car, people are urged to have a get-together outside, which often sparks rain.
[READ MORE: Fountain Hills woman calls on Phoenix area to wash their cars to bring monsoon storms]
Aug. 30 to Sept. 1
Noon to 6 p.m.
Anywhere in the Valley