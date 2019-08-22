LadyGang LadyHang Live Tour
Come laugh and party with the LadyGang with their LadyGang LadyHang Live Tour that will be in Phoenix. The trio of Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin turned a podcast into a television show and are bringing that energy on the road. Those who are over 21 will enjoy a complimentary Botanical Spritz while enjoying fun and empowering chatter.
Aug. 23, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Harlem Globetrotters
The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing the fun and comedy when they arrive with their Fan Powered World Tour. The team is made up of amazing athletes who bring more showmanship and tricks than a regular professional game. There will also be more than 20 opportunities before, during and after each event for fans to directly interact with the team’s stars. That’s 30% more than previous Globetrotters game.
Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC
The Phoenix Rising FC are just as hot as the summer temperatures as they are riding a USL-record 14-game winning streak. They’ll put that to the test against Sacramento Republic FC on Friday. That means it’s also $1 Beer Night, where the team is 13-0-0.
Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Pete Davidson
He’s the youngest member of the current Saturday Night Live cast and Pete Davidson will be bringing the laughs in Phoenix this weekend. The 25-year-old completed his fifth season on SNL and recorded his first one-hour stand up special for Comedy Central in 2016.
Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Aug. 24, 7 p.m. (sold out) and 9:30 p.m.
Patrick Warburton and special guests
Puddy from “Seinfeld" is coming to Tempe! The actor, whose real name is Patrick Warburton, has also starred in “The Tick,” “Rules of Engagement,” and “Family Guy.” His comedy show will feature the bestselling book “Letters from a Nut” by Ted L. Nancy and will be joined by special guests. Tickets start at $27.
Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix Salsa/Bachata Festival
Get your dancing shoes and head to central Phoenix for the Phoenix Salsa/Bachata Festival this weekend. The Camby will have three separate rooms for the different types of dancing with live music on the first two nights and some of the best DJs. The three-day event celebrates and promotes Afro-Latin heritage, dance and music. Performers will be strutting their stuff throughout each day. Tickets start $25.
Aug. 23, 1 p.m.-5 a.m.
Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-5 a.m.
Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-5 a.m.
The Van Beer’n Indoor Beer Festival
It’s too hot for most outdoor festivals so the Van Buren is bringing the beer inside for The Van Beer’n Indoor Beer Festival on Saturday. It’ll feature more than 30 breweries, including Stone Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Co, and Mother Road Brewing. The event is free but it’ll cost $12 for four 4-ounce pours, $25 for nine 4-ounce pours, or $40 for 16 4-ounce pours. There will also be barbecue food.
Aug. 24, 7 p.m.-11:55 p.m.
Hell City Tattoo Festival
The self-proclaimed “Best Tattoo Fest in the West” is coming to Phoenix. Hell City Tattoo Fest will bring some of the best tattoo masters and showcase some of the best up-and-coming talent. There will also be live music, comedy and tattoo competitions. It’ll all end with a huge pool party on Sunday night.
Aug. 23-24, noon-11 p.m.
Aug. 25, noon-8 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky
The Phoenix Mercury will be looking to start a new winning streak against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The team is a game below .500 and needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt. The Sky can clinch a playoff spot with a win. It’ll be “Rock the Pink” Day, which means the Mercury will wear breast cancer awareness jerseys and fans will get “Rock the Pink” rally towels.
Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Phoenix Amplified Jazz Experience
Cool off with an evening of smooth sounds of jazz, soul and funk music at the Phoenix Amplified Jazz Experience. Contemporary jazz guitarist Nick Colionne and contemporary jazz saxophonist Jackiem Joyner are both dynamic performers and have hits on the Billboard charts. Colionne is the only artist in the history of smooth jazz to have five consecutive No. 1 hit singles on Billboard from a single album. Tickets start at $47.50.
Aug. 23, 8 p.m.-10:30 p.m.