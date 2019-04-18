Days on the Green Music Festival
Music, lifestyle and culture come together in west Phoenix for the inaugural Days On The Green Music Festival. Artists will be a mix of reggae, world, blues, punk and blues and will perform on two stages. Both national and local bands will entertain attendees. Slightly Stoopid headlines Friday while Sublime with Rome closes out the festival on Saturday. There will also be food, art and more. Tickets start at $44.
April 19 and 20
Noon to 11 p.m.
UFEST 2019
Metalheads come together for some of the best bands in metalcore and nu metal in Mesa for UFEST 2019. Limp Bizkit (remember them?) is the headliner, with Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, DED and more. Tickets start at $64.
April 20
3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Deadbeats 420
4/20 maybe known for mellowing out but the beats will be dropping hard and fast at Deadbeats 420 in Chandler. It’s part of a 15+ date tour featuring Zeds Dead. Past events have featured art walls, old school arcades, a skate park and more. 18+ show. Tickets start at $55.
April 20
6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Arizona Craft Beer Festival
Those who love beer will want to head out to Glendale for the Arizona Craft Beer Festival. More than 25 breweries from all over Arizona will be offering tastings of their best beer. There will also be food, live music and entertainment. Part of the proceeds benefit the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets start at $30 for 24 2-ounce samples.
April 20
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Westgate Entertainment District
Fried: French Fry and Music Festival
They may be side dishes but French fries are the main attraction at the Fried: French Fry and Music Festival in downtown Phoenix. There will be all different types of fries and unique takes on the famous side. There will also be indie bands performing, DJs, artists’ creations and craft beer. Tickets are $15.
April 20
2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Great Southwest Cajun Fest
Get the feel of the heart and soul of New Orleans at the Great Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler. The event celebrates Cajun culture, food and handcrafted beer. It wouldn’t be New Orleans without the sounds of jazz, blues and swing revival bands and that’s who’ll be playing. There will also be themed zones, eating competitions, a kids zone and more. Tickets start at $8.
April 20
Noon to 9 p.m.
PHX Night Market
Stay up late and enjoy some diverse food in downtown Phoenix at PHX Night Market. Attendees will enjoy special Asian-influenced and Phoenix-foodie-inspired grub plus live entertainment. Artists, entrepreneurs and nonprofits will showcase their creations as well.
April 20: 6 p.m. to midnight
April 21: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thirsty Wheels Ride
Have fun on two wheels and enjoy the outdoors with the Thirsty Wheels Ride in Scottsdale. Attendees will ride their bikes through the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt and play trivia. The ride starts and ends at Duke’s Sports Bar & Grill. Tickets are $20.
April 20
9 a.m. to noon
The Wigwam’s Easter Weekend
Easter is Sunday, but The Wigwam has two days of events to get into the Easter spirit. Arizonans can have breakfast with the Easter bunny on Saturday morning and then take part in the Easter Egg-Stravaganza, which includes an Easter egg roll, egg dying, face painting bounce houses and live entertainment. There’s a Easter brunch buffet on Sunday.
Saturday
8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Breakfast with the Easter bunny
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Sunday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Easter brunch buffet
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Easter brunch buffet
The Great Egg Hunt & Family Fair
On the east side of the Valley there is The Great Egg Hunt and Family Fair in Scottsdale. Of course there will be the usual egg hunts and Easter bunny plus the Dino Bunny will make an appearance. Kids can enjoy bounce houses, slides, face painting, crafts and more. The event is free.
April 20
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
