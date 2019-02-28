Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. The countdown to the end of your workday is on. That means Happy Hour is near!
With the weather getting warmer and the days getting longer, this is an excellent excuse to get out and catch up with co-workers, friends and loved ones.
Last month, I featured five great happy hour deals in Chandler.
This month, I hit up the west side of Peoria looking for cheap drinks and great eats.
Here are some of the city’s best, unique happy hour deals.
Who is ready to belly up to the bar at these hot spots with me?
Nagoya Sushi
Address: 7557 W Greenway Road, Suite 104, Peoria
Phone: (623) 412-2985
Website: nagoyasushiaz.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Tuesday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Nagoya Sushi is a family-run restaurant and serves authentic Japanese sushi where the main ingredients are fresh fish and perfectly cooked sushi rice. If you love sushi and sake, this place is a must visit because happy hour is ALL DAY! The drink special is simple and easy to remember, $5 you get a large Japanese beer and a small sake. The kitchen specials include $4 avocado roll, veggie roll, California roll, $5 salmon roll, tuna roll, spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, golden California roll, calamari tempura roll, spicy tuna tempura roll, tootsie roll, Las Vegas roll, chili crab roll and crispy tuna roll. $6 Salmon skin roll, asparagus roll, $7 shrimp tempura roll, philly roll, $8 rainbow roll or casey roll.
Revolu Modern Taqueria Bar
Address: 15703 N 83rd Avenue, Suite 110, Peoria
Website: revolutaqueria.com
Happy Hour: Tuesday- Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Revolu Modern Taqueria Bar is a modern day taqueria and bar featuring hand-crafted Mexican street fare and drinks. Revolu’s mission is to help local businesses by purchasing their fresh produce, meats, cheeses and grocery. All the food is made by scratch, and the drink menu has been created to compliment the eclectic food menu. Drink specials include $3 imports and craft pints from the tap, $2.75 bottles of Tecate or $3 Coronas, Bohemia or Modelo and Mystery beer for $1.75! $3 well drinks, $2 off signature cocktails, $5 margaritas and $5 tequila shots! From the kitchen, $3 and will get you chicharrones, elote on the cob or salsa tasting. $5 queso dip, brussel sprouts or los taquitos. For $7 you can order carne asada fries, chicken quesadilla or shrimp ceviche and for $10 you can fill up on the tostada trio (chicken, carnitas, chorizo) or Mexican street corn nachos.
The Social on 83rd
Address: 8350 W Paradise Lane, Peoria
Phone number: (623) 486-4343
Website: thesocialaz.us
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Social on 83rd is known for their amazing patio and outdoor bar where you can eat, drink, hang out and have fun. They offer a seasonal fresh menu and source fresh ingredients from local farmers and sustainable products when possible. Social hour drinks specials include $2 off wine by the glass, $4 draft beers and well drinks, $5 Tres Amigos margaritas, slow “n” low old fashioned, social sangria and $6 moscow mule. Social hour bites include $6.50 mac n cheese bites, Korean fried BBQ tofu, roasted red pepper hummus, $7.50 social wings, spinach artichoke dip, $9 ahi poke bowl, $9.50 NY Strip sliders and for $14 a charcuterie board.
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen
Address: 8280 W Union Hills Drive, Ste 100, Glendale
Phone: (623) 466-0228
Website: picazzos.com
Happy Hour: Daily 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen is right on the Peoria/Glendale border and serves Italian inspired cuisine and offers delicious dishes that are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and allergy-friendly and source the cleanest, healthiest ingredients they can find. Drink specials include $4 local drafts, $5 house wine by the glass, $6 Zo’s house-made sangria and $7 signature cocktails. Every Tuesday and Saturday you can get ½ price bottles of wine! For $6, you can order cheese bread, a hummus platter, baked wings, mama’s meat-za balls, baked brie, hot artichoke spinach dip, avocado toast or Scandinavian baked cheese.
Fletcher’s Sports Grill
Address: 20783 N 83rd Avenue, Suite #112, Peoria
Phone: (623) 376-6067
Website: fletcherssportsgrill.com
Happy Hour: Monday & Tuesday - All day drink Happy Hour! Wednesday - Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fletcher’s Sports Grill is your neighborhood bar with over 18 flat screen televisions to watch your favorite sports teams, 30+ bottled, canned and draft beer, an extensive food menu and for additional entertainment they have darts, bags, Golden Tee, Touch Jukebox & Chive TV. Happy hour drink specials include $3 well drinks, house wines and domestic pints, $4 margaritas and craft pints, and $3 Land Shark bottles all day, every day! Appetizer bites include $3 edamame, fries, sweet potato fries, tots and curly fries. $5 corn dog and fries, mozzarella sticks, fried zucchini, $6 tenders and fries, potato skins, loaded fries, loaded tots, pretzels, $8 10 boneless or bone-in wings, nachos or a fried shrimp basket.
