TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU's Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe has certainly seen its share of bowl games over the years.
But this weekend, the stadium will host the first-ever "Foodie Bowl!"
Grab your picnic blankets and head over to the stadium Saturday for this free event that includes food, fun and festivities for the whole family.
The live action movie "The Lion King" will be playing on the Jumbotron during the event. The movie starts at 7 p.m.
More than 20 specialty vendors will be serving up a wide variety of foods - everything from bao burgers and sushi tacos, to boba and unicorn elotes. Expected vendors include Deez Buns, Island Boyz Jerk Spot, Mango Rabbit and Pokitrition.
Participants can play games, shop local retailers and cheer on the brave souls attempting to battle the flaming hot spicy noodles challenge.
Those 21 and over can indulge in an ice-cold beer or a limited-edition spooky cocktail, all hand-crafted on site.
The event is free to attend. You can reserve your tickets today at www.asu365communityunion.com.
Outside food and drinks are not allowed.
ASU 365 Community Union teamed up with Hawker Srteet Market to coordinate the event.
First-ever Foodie Bowl:
Sun Devil Stadium (500 E Veterans Way, Tempe, AZ 85287)
Saturday, Oct. 26 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
(Lion King starts at 7 p.m.)
Admission is free
Information is available online.
Already day dreaming about everything we'll be eating at the Foodie Bowl this Saturday 💭 What are you most excited to eat? #ASU365CU #FoodieBowl pic.twitter.com/K9jORmgBWB— ASU365CommunityUnion (@asu365CU) October 22, 2019