Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5
One of the most famous opening phrases in all of music will be heard in Phoenix. It’ll be opening weekend for Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. It’s part of a two-season long celebration of the life and works of Beethoven in honor of his 250 birthday. The concert will open with Shostakovich’s bright and lively, thoroughly Russian, Festive Overture. Also featured will be SWITCH by American composer Andrew Norman. Tickets start at $38.
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22, 2 p.m.
Chocolate and Art Show Phoenix
A special two-night event will feature some amazing art and free chocolate in downtown Phoenix. Some of the city’s best up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators will show off their work at the Chocolate and Art Show. There will also be live music, body painting, face painting and free chocolate. The show will raise awareness and support for Artists for Trauma charity, which helps civilian and military trauma survivors through art and creative outlets. Early tickets start at $15.
Sept. 20-21, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week
It’s one of the top events of the year for foodies and it starts this weekend. Fall Arizona Restaurant Week features about 180 restaurants that have three gourmet courses for either $33 or $44 per person. The event spans 10 days.
Sept. 20-29
Various restaurants around the state
Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks (preseason)
Get an early peek at the new-look Arizona Coyotes as they host the Anaheim Ducks in Glendale. It’ll be the last preseason game at home before the regular season starts on Oct. 3 on the road. Tickets start at $11 but first responders, military members and kids under 14 get in free.
Sept. 21, 6 p.m.
Arizona Donut and Ice Cream Festival
It’s still hot enough for ice cream and pairing it with the donuts for the ultimate sugar rush is the mission of Phoenix’s Arizona Donut and Ice Cream Festival. More than 15 Phoenix-area donut and ice cream businesses will be there offering fluffy donuts with creamy ice cream. There will also be games and a curated marketplace with local artists. Attendees can wash the sweets down with cold beer and cocktails.
Sept. 22, Noon to 4 p.m.
Arizona Margarita, Mojito, Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival
Organizers are combining beer and certain cocktail tastings at the Arizona Margarita, Mojito, Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival in Mesa. The ticket includes bottomless tastings from more than 40 stations and a Party Dogs embossed tasting cup. There will also be a wide variety of arts and craft vendors and live music.
Sept. 21, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Grand Ole Fashion Picnic
Enjoy the last Saturday of summer with an Old-Fashioned Picnic in Scottsdale. The event will have a 75-foot water slide, water tag arena, free play area, sprinkler oasis, food and a DJ. It's free!
Sept. 21, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gilbert Regional Park Grand Opening
Come celebrate the opening of another East Valley park. Kids can splash and play around at the grand opening of Phase 1A of Gilbert Regional Park. It’ll include a 17-foot iconic playground, a splash pad with 57 different water features and a tot playground for the park’s youngest visitors. The all-day celebration will start with a beach party in the morning and end with a laser and glow party at night.
Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dan Cummins: The Happy Murder Tour
A comedian who has built his fan base thanks to Pandora is coming to Phoenix. Dan Cummins has more than 300,000 fans who have created stations solely based on his comedy, pushing his plays to more than 306 million. He’s also been a guest on multiple late-night shows. Tickets are $22.
Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Jo Koy: Just Kidding World Tour
Jo Koy has skyrocketed in the comedy world and is now coming to Phoenix. He’s been a hot commodity since his “Live From Seattle” Netflix comedy special aired in spring 2017. After performing in comedy clubs and small theaters, he’s selling out shows across the country. Only single seats are left for the Sunday performance.
Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Fortune Feimster
A Southern comic is coming to Phoenix. Fortune Feimster hails from North Carolina and has been making some noise in the entertainment world since moving to Los Angeles in 2003. Variety named her one of the “Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2014. Tickets start at $25.
Sept 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Jon Lovitz
One of the best-known comedians during the last 20 years will be bringing the laughs to Tempe. Jon Lovitz was best known as a member of "Saturday Night Live" from 1985 to 1990. He appeared in numerous films, including “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Eight Crazy Nights.” Tickets are $30.
Sept. 19, 8 p.m.
Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
#AXOSMASH Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament
Phoenix tech companies will put their best Smash Bros. players to the test in the double-elimination #AXOSMASH Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament in Scottsdale. It’ll be a bracket style, 1v1 battle for a cash prize of $200 for first place. The tournament is capped at 54 players. It’s $60 per team and $20 for spectators.
Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.