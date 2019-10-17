Apache Lake Music Festival
Some of the best Arizona bands will be at one place at Roosevelt Lake. The Apache Lake Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year and is a fall tradition for festival goers. Jared & The Mill and Bear Ghost will headline Friday while Kongos and Strange Young Things will be the closers on Saturday. Tickets start at $35.
Oct. 18 & 19
Noon to 1 a.m.-ish
Peoria Country Music Fest
For those music fans looking for a country vibe, they can head to Peoria and enjoy the inaugural Peoria County Music Fest. Rob West, Josh Roy and Chad Freeman are some of the acts that will be playing. There is also live bull riding, a cigar lounge, cornhole, a beer garden and more. Tickets are only $15. Camping is available and ticket prices don’t include the $10 per vehicle fee to get into Pleasant Harbor.
Oct. 19
Noon (Gates) to 11 p.m.
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators
The Arizona Coyotes are off to a slow start but will be looking to turn that around when they host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The ‘Yotes will be wearing their Kachina jerseys when they fight to stay out of the division basement. The Senators are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.
Oct. 19
4 p.m.
Nickelodeon presents Double Dare Live
The messiest game show on TV hits the road and is coming to Mesa. Nickelodeon presents Double Dare Live will bring all the slime soaking, pie plastering and booger busting that is seen on the show. Double Dare legend himself Marc Summers will be there hosting all the action. Attendees could be chosen to win prizes by competing in the messy physical challenges, answering trivia questions and could end up running through the legendary obstacle course. Tickets start at $38.
Oct. 19
2:30 p.m.
Southwest Cider Fest
Fans of cider can come out and try some of the best at the second annual Southwest Cider Fest in Mesa. More than a dozen cideries will being offering samples from as far as New York. Regular tickets include a commemorative glass and 15 drink tickets while VIP tickets includes early access, a t-shirt and 20 drink tickets. Tickets start at $35.
Oct. 19
3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Beer N Bones 2019
Arizonans can get a tasty intro to science at the Beer N Bones fundraising event in Mesa. Those 21 and over can interact with different science displays, speed date a scientist, check out a beerology panel and, of course, try different craft beers from local breweries. Short Leash Hotdogs will be catering the event. Proceeds will be used to update the Southwest Gallery and other programs at Arizona Museum of Natural History.
Oct. 19
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Arizona Museum of Natural History
Arizona State Fair
It’s the third weekend of the Arizona State Fair! The fair has been around since 1905 and is full of food and family fun. What’s new this year is the Esports gaming world where people can check out gaming demos, virtual reality and gaming stations. There will also be the Museum of Monster that will have a dozen selfie-ready creepy creatures and a new ride called Titan, a 17-story experience that will have riders inverted and dropping at a 4G acceleration of speeds of more than 60 miles per hour. Becky G will be performing on Friday while Lil' Pump takes the stage on Saturday.
Oct. 4 to Oct. 27 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Oct. 18: noon to 10 p.m.
Oct. 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 20: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. OKC Energy FC
The Phoenix Rising FC host the final game of the regular season when OKC Energy Football Club comes to town. The first 2,000 fans will receive Copper State Phoenix Rising socks. It’s also $1 beer night, where the team is undefeated (15-0 all-time) and outscored their opponents 20-4 this year.
Oct. 18
7:30 p.m.
Fit Families Mud Run
Obstacle runs are all the rage and this weekend families can enjoy them together at the Fit Families Mud Run in Apache Junction. There are two routes. The easiest is 1.25 miles and has 10 obstacles while the other is 2.5 miles with about 13 obstacles. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids.
Oct. 19
7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Arizona State Outdoor Championships
Some of the best archers in the U.S. will be in Phoenix for the 2019 Arizona State Outdoor Championships. The two-day event will have the qualification round on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday.
Oct. 19 & 20
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oktoberfest: Beers, Brats, Best Friends
Dog owners can get their pup into the Oktoberfest spirit with the celebration at O.H.S.O. Brewery in Arcadia. Attendees can enjoy authentic German food and locally crafted beers. The $39 ticket includes the event beer “Saving Pups Pumpkin Lager” or a cocktail or house wine, brats, sliders, macaroni & cheese, salad and dessert plus goody bags to the first 100 people. There’s also a silent auction. All of the proceeds go to the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
Oct. 20
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery
Baby Shark Live!
Take an adventure into the sea when the famous song comes to life at Baby Shark Live! Baby Shark joins his friend Pinkfong for new and classic songs. Young fans can dance in the aisles while learning about shapes, colors, numbers and more. Tickets start at $30.
Oct. 18
6 p.m.
Ikeda Theater (at the Mesa Arts Center)
Billy Moore Days
Get a taste of a carnival and the Wild Wild West all rolled into one at Billy Moore Days in Avondale. Floats, balloons, horses, bands and more will be marching down Western Avenue for the parade on Saturday with Deconcini Park hosting four days of live music, carnival rides, games and snacks. The two-day festival will have a cornhole tournament, a talent competition, a fire hose battle, a saloon, a Wild Wild West show, petting zoo and more. The tradition is named after Billy Moore, who helped found the area now known as Avondale.
Carnival:
Oct. 17: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 18: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Oct. 19: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Oct. 20: noon to 10 p.m.
Parade:
Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.
Festival:
Oct. 18: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 19: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.