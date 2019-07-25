Real Wild and Woody Beer Festival
Beer lovers can enjoy hundreds of different types of beer while staying cool inside the air conditioned Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday for the Real Wild and Woody Beer Festival. There will be more than 75 of the Southwest’s best craft brewers showing off their creations. There will also be food, live music, a rock wall and games. Tickets start at $60.
July 27
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
An Evening with Kristina Kuzmic: The Hope and Humor Tour
Kirstina Kuzmic will be offering inspiration and comedy when her Hope and Humor Tour comes to Phoenix. She says she’s a cheerleader for her fellow humans and wants to be there for others in what the Huffington Post calls as “parenting comedy at its finest.” Tickets start at $30.
July 28
7 p.m.
Ted Nugent
One of the biggest names in rock and roll is bringing his high-octane show to Phoenix. Ted Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums and will be cranking out his hits like “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Free for All,” and “Stranglehold.” Nugent will also be supporting his latest album "The Music Made Me Do It," which he released last November. Tickets start at $45.
July 28
7 p.m.
Rockstar Disrupt Festival
With summer festival season in full swing, another one is coming to west Phoenix. The Rockstar Disrupt Festival features some of the biggest names in rock as well as some of the top rising stars. Unlike other festivals, only one band will be performing at a time to avoid conflicting set times. Headlining the Festival Stage will be Sleeping with Sirens, Andy Black and Memphis May Fire. On the Main Stage, the big names are The Used, Thrice and Sum 41.
July 27
1:30 p.m.
Spamilton: An American Parody
The hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” gets roasted in a new production called “Spamilton: An American Parody.” Written by Gerard Alessandrini, creator of the parody revue "Forbidden Broadway," The New York times says it’s "convulsively funny" and other critics say you don’t have to see Hamilton to have fun at Spamilton.
July 25: 8 p.m.
July 26: 8 p.m.
July 27: 3 p.m., 8 p.m.
July 28: 3 p.m.
The Wedding Singer
The famous movie comes to life when The Wedding Singer hits the theatre stage this weekend in Scottsdale. Rock star wannabe Robbie Hart was New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer until he has his heart broken. He then makes every wedding a disaster until he meets Julia who is about to married and tries to win her heart. Tickets are $20.
July 26-28
7:30 p.m.
Scoop-a-Palooza: Gilbert Feastival
Beat the heat by celebrating National Ice Cream Month in Gilbert at Scoop-a-Palooza. There will be three to four frozen treat trucks, plus six other food trucks that have some sweet flare.
July 26
5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sam’s Club parking lot in Gilbert
Hack the Mac
Artist Shay Bredimus, who grew up in Phoenix, is coming back to the Valley to show off his latest artwork at Hack the Mac on Friday. He’ll have a live tattoo demo and bring his current exhibition, Cartomancy – The Seni Horoscopes. It consists of 72 unique works based on 17th century German fortune telling card system by Italian oracle Giovanni Battista Seni. There will also be a tarot card reading and temporary tattoos of Bredimus’ original art. Admission is free.
July 26
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ice Fantasy: Where Cirque Meets Ice
Ice skating and gymnastics combine for the Ice Fantasy: Where Cirque Meets Ice in Mesa. The 70-minute on-ice family-friendly theatrical production will show off some of the world class talent of gymnastics and acrobatics.
July 26: 7 p.m.
July 27: 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
July 28: 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Beats and Brushes
No need to choose between painting and partying when the two are combined for Beats and Brushes in Phoenix. DJ B-Dash will be spinning the best of hip hop, house and trap music. There is free entrance that includes a paint kit but also a two drink minimum.
July 28
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Phoenix Fairytale Ball
Enjoy a fairytale Saturday at the Phoenix Fairytale Ball. Attendees can meet their favorite fairytale friends while enjoying musical performances, stories, songs and dances. There will also be a candy buffet and time to create a magical tiara. Tickets start at $25 p.m.
July 27
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
