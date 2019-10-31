The Nightmare Before Christmas: In Concert Live to Film
See the classic Halloween film in a different way with the Phoenix Symphony doing the music in The Nightmare Before Christmas: In Concert Live to Film. It’s a family-friendly performance and everyone is welcome to come dressed up in Halloween costumes. Last year in its debut, the performance sold out.
Oct. 31: 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3: 2 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos Festival downtown Phoenix
One of the largest Dia de los Muertos festivals is at a church in downtown Phoenix. The sixth annual Dia de los Muertos Festival has a crowd of up to 10,000 people at St. Mary’s Basilica, a historic building. The family-friendly event will have food trucks, live entertainment by the Power Drive Band, a local artisan market, free kids’ activities and ofrendas, which are altars that honor the memory of ancestors.
Nov. 3: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Four Day Dia de los Muertos Celebration
A taco place in Chandler is celebrating four days of Dia de los Muertos with something a little different every day. On Thursday night (Halloween), there will be a bar crawl that will feature Chandler staples like The Local, Perch, Sleepy Whale and Quart Haus. Participants can compete in a costume contest and a candle-lighting vigil. Each bar will have drink specials. On Friday night, it’ll be a dance party with a live DJ and guests can also bring candles and pictures of dead family members. Saturday, the Dia de los Muertos celebration will be all day and have live musical performances, traditional Hispanic food and sugar skull painting. It’ll be family fun day on Sunday where guests of all ages can enjoy music, food, drinks, a bouncy house and kids activities.
Oct. 31: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.
Nov. 1: 5 p.m.-midnight
Nov. 2: Noon-2 a.m.
Nov. 3: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos Celebration at the Garden
The Desert Botanical Garden is hosting a two-day festival filled with music, dance and storytelling for Dia de los Muertos. The kids can enjoy crafts and face painting and the whole family can enjoy the Mercado filled with art, jewelry and more. Each day ends with La Procesión that goes through the Garden, ending with the traditional burning of troubles. All of the performers and audience members can take part. The procession represents the ancient tradition of marching as a community to burial sites to honor those who have died.
Nov. 2 -3: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos Festival Phoenix
A coffee shop in south Phoenix is holding its own family-friendly Dia de los Muertos Festival with live painting, food, music and entertainment. It’s a free event that will also have raffles, face painting, and featured artists like Edgar Fernandez, Enuf and more.
Nov. 2: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos at Boulders Resort
For families who want to spend a little money, a resort in Scottsdale will celebrate Dia de los Muertos Festival. There will be special cocktails and a tasting with Patron, a live mariachi band, street tacos, face painting, skull cookie decorating, and more. The $35 ticket cost includes food and two drink tickets. Kids under 12 are free.
Nov. 2: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Nightmare on Princess Drive: Area 51
Also getting into the Halloween spirit is the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel with a special theme: Area 51. The 10th annual Nightmare on Princess Drive Halloween will have plenty of aliens and intergalactic extra-terrestrials, plus specialty cocktails, a live DJ and a costume contest. This event is for ages 21 and older.
Nov. 2: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
The Arizona Coyotes end a two-game homestand on Saturday by hosting the Colorado Avalanche. The Coyotes are one of the hottest teams in the league and are looking to move up in the standings. The Avalanche are first in the Central Division. Only three points separate the two teams. Tickets start at $25.
Nov. 2: 6 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC
The Phoenix Rising FC is looking for its first USL title and will be hosting their next opponent Real Monarchs SLC. The Rising barely survived the quarterfinals against Austin Bold FC, beating them after nine rounds of penalty kicks. Phoenix will have to step up their offense as Austin won their game easily, 6-2. It’s also $1 beer night, where the team is undefeated this year.
Nov. 1: 7:30 p.m.
Scottsdale International Film Festival
Movie lovers can check out some great flicks at the Scottsdale International Film Festival that starts this weekend. The 10-day event features movies from a diverse group of filmmakers showing at three different venues in Scottsdale. Films range from small indie films and documentaries like “Honey Boy” and “Knives Out” to big name films like “Ford v Ferrari” and “Marriage Story.”
Nov. 1: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 2: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Nov. 3: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival
Wine and art make one of the best combos and you can enjoy them both at the Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival. About 165 artists will display paintings, bronzes, stone, clay, wood, metal, and glass sculptures, plus unique jewelry, photography, gourd sculptures, and more. For $10, attendees can get a collector glass and six sample tickets. Additional tickets are only $1. There will also be live entertainment, including a performance from steel drum expert Paul McDermand.
Nov. 1-3: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shemer Arizona Arts Festival
An arts festival in the Valley that is more family-friendly is the Shemer Arizona Arts Festival. It has more than 40 artists showing off their one-of-a-kind works, plus artist demonstrations and interactive opportunities to create attendees own gifts. For children, there is a Kids Zone that has live music, food and interactive activities. The event benefits the nonprofit Shemer Art Center.
Nov. 2-3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
American Lebanese Festival
Enjoy some authentic Lebanese culture at the American Lebanese Festival in Phoenix. Belly dancers and Lebanese musicians will entertain throughout the day and attendees can sample homemade Lebanese dishes and pastries. There’s also an outdoor kids' play center.
Nov. 1-3: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church
On Tap Beer and Bourbon Festival
This is the first year for the On Tap Beer and Bourbon Festival in Mesa. It features more than 30 breweries and distilleries. Everyone who attends will get an On Tap glass for samples. Those offering samples include Four Peaks Brewing Company, Goose Island, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Dark Sky Brewing Company and more. Tickets are $40.
Nov. 2: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Dane Cook
One of the biggest names in comedy is coming to Phoenix. Dane Cook is on his Tell It Like It Is Tour, his first major one since 2013. He’s been in numerous Comedy Central and HBO specials and has released multiple comedy albums including “Retaliation,” which went double platinum. He’s got a style of accessible guy-next-door with energetic physical comedy.
Nov. 2: 8 p.m.