things to do may 4.png

All Balanchine

ballet_arizonas_all_balanchine.mxf_frame_830.png

George Balanchine is known as the father of American ballet and three interpretations of his work will be showed at All Balanchine, presented by Ballet Arizona. One of the works has never been performed by Ballet Arizona. Tickets start at $33.

Thursday: 7 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

Symphony Hall

Kentucky Derby Lawn Party

kentucky derby lawn party.jpg

Bring your Southern charm and your big hats to the Kentucky Derby Law Party at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Attendees will enjoy the “fastest two minutes in sports” on plasma screens inside and out. There will be live festive music, food, drinks, a photo booth, lawn games and more.

Saturday

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Derby Dayclub

derby dayclub.jpg

If Scottsdale isn’t your scene, check out the Kentucky Derby at the viewing party at Turf Paradise. The Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub will have live racing and betting, track-side polo party-like tents, the Fried and Fizzy food truck and a no-host bar. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Sunday

Doors: 10:30 a.m., racing starts at 11:30 a.m.

Turf Paradise

Vir Das

vir das.png

One of the biggest English-speaking comedians in India Is coming to Phoenix. Vir Das will bring the jokes with his unique perspective of the world. Along with stand-up, he has also an actor, writer, musician and festival producer. Tickets are $25.

Friday

7:30 p.m.

CB Live

Tough Crowd Comedy Festival

odysea in the desert cinco.png

A comedy show plus a pool party are combined all into one at OdySea in the Desert complex for Cinco de Mayo. There will be a pool party at Docktails starting at noon for those 21 and older. For people with families, there comedy festival is perfect at OdySea in the Desert courtyard. Later in the night, there will be a comedy show featuring Jonathan Gregory as seen on Last Comic Standing at The Views for people 21+.

Sunday

Pool party: noon

Comedy festival: noon to 5 p.m.

Comedy show: 7 p.m.

OdySea in the Desert

AZ Natural Hair Expo

natural hair expo.jpg

Natural beauty artisans will be on place at the eighth annual AZ Natural Hair Expo in Phoenix. Women across the state can meet others in their community while networking, sharing and meeting other women to share techniques and products to help people with their natural hair journey. Advanced tickets start at $10.

Sunday

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Heard Museum

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival 2019

cinco de mayo phoenix festival.jpg

One of the biggest Cinco de Mayo parties will be the 26th annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival in downtown Phoenix. The street festival will include live music with the Grammy-nominated band War headling. The Mexican culture will be displayed everywhere whether it’s authentic dishes from food trucks or flash dancers from local baile folklorico groups. There will also be lucha libre and givewaways. Tickets start at $10.

Sunday

Noon to 10 p.m.

Downtown Phoenix

[READ MORE: 10 Cinco de Mayo food and drink specials & events around Phoenix]

Cinco at CityScape

cinco cityscape party.png

It’s going to more of a party atmosphere for Cinco de Mayo at CityScape. Chico Malo and Copper Blues will be taking over the streets for the block party to celebrate with DJs, live musicians, dancers, artists, a giant beer bong and a hot chili pepper eating contest. Rapper Lil Jon will also be there to make sure you’re ready to “Turn Down Por Que.” Tickets start at $25.

Sunday

4 p.m. to midnight

CityScape

 

