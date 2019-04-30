All Balanchine
George Balanchine is known as the father of American ballet and three interpretations of his work will be showed at All Balanchine, presented by Ballet Arizona. One of the works has never been performed by Ballet Arizona. Tickets start at $33.
Thursday: 7 p.m.
Friday: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.
Kentucky Derby Lawn Party
Bring your Southern charm and your big hats to the Kentucky Derby Law Party at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Attendees will enjoy the “fastest two minutes in sports” on plasma screens inside and out. There will be live festive music, food, drinks, a photo booth, lawn games and more.
Saturday
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Derby Dayclub
If Scottsdale isn’t your scene, check out the Kentucky Derby at the viewing party at Turf Paradise. The Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub will have live racing and betting, track-side polo party-like tents, the Fried and Fizzy food truck and a no-host bar. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
Sunday
Doors: 10:30 a.m., racing starts at 11:30 a.m.
Vir Das
One of the biggest English-speaking comedians in India Is coming to Phoenix. Vir Das will bring the jokes with his unique perspective of the world. Along with stand-up, he has also an actor, writer, musician and festival producer. Tickets are $25.
Friday
7:30 p.m.
Tough Crowd Comedy Festival
A comedy show plus a pool party are combined all into one at OdySea in the Desert complex for Cinco de Mayo. There will be a pool party at Docktails starting at noon for those 21 and older. For people with families, there comedy festival is perfect at OdySea in the Desert courtyard. Later in the night, there will be a comedy show featuring Jonathan Gregory as seen on Last Comic Standing at The Views for people 21+.
Sunday
Pool party: noon
Comedy festival: noon to 5 p.m.
Comedy show: 7 p.m.
AZ Natural Hair Expo
Natural beauty artisans will be on place at the eighth annual AZ Natural Hair Expo in Phoenix. Women across the state can meet others in their community while networking, sharing and meeting other women to share techniques and products to help people with their natural hair journey. Advanced tickets start at $10.
Sunday
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival 2019
One of the biggest Cinco de Mayo parties will be the 26th annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival in downtown Phoenix. The street festival will include live music with the Grammy-nominated band War headling. The Mexican culture will be displayed everywhere whether it’s authentic dishes from food trucks or flash dancers from local baile folklorico groups. There will also be lucha libre and givewaways. Tickets start at $10.
Sunday
Noon to 10 p.m.
Cinco at CityScape
It’s going to more of a party atmosphere for Cinco de Mayo at CityScape. Chico Malo and Copper Blues will be taking over the streets for the block party to celebrate with DJs, live musicians, dancers, artists, a giant beer bong and a hot chili pepper eating contest. Rapper Lil Jon will also be there to make sure you’re ready to “Turn Down Por Que.” Tickets start at $25.
Sunday
4 p.m. to midnight
