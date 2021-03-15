PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for something to do with your furry friend and also get a good bite to eat? On the third Thursday of every month going forward, Daily Dose in Midtown will be hosting a doggy date night.
The Daily Dose in Midtown is located near 20th Street and Highland. Guests can bring their dogs to enjoy a newly refreshed happy hour and dinner menu on their dog-friendly patio.
Besides the pet parents getting a good meal, their dogs can enjoy some all natural, grain-free custom dog treats from a local company, Dogs Eating Cake. There is also a special doggy dinner menu as well so your dog can eat right along with you just like at home.
The best part? part of the proceeds will be donated to Arizona Humane Society.
Reservations are required and to make one, you can call 602-274-0334. First date is March 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Future dates will be April 15, May 20, and June 17.
Their full address is 1928 E Highland Avenue #F-107 in Phoenix.
If you would like to see their full menu or get more information, visit Daily Dose's website here.