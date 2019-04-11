Scottsdale Culinary Festival
Take your tastebuds on a journey at the Scottsdale Culinary Festival. Food from around the world will be available to taste at booths from 35 restaurants and food exhibitors. There will also be samples of beers, wines, spirits and other cocktail creations during this year’s travel-themed event. The tastiest fundraiser will also have three stages of live music, local and celebrity food experts doing culinary demos and the family fun zone will have free opportunities for learning and playing. Tickets start at $12.
April 13, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
April 14: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Cocktail Society
Before you try some of the best culinary creations at the Scottsdale Culinary Festival, wet your pallet at The Cocktail Society. It’s the swanky kick-off party for the festival. This year’s theme is “Shaken, Not Stirred” so get into the James Bond frame of mind and enjoy live music with an indoor and outdoor DJ, Casino Royale games, and a cigar lounge. Tickets are $85.
April 12
7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Country Thunder Music Festival
The Super Bowl for country music fans in Arizona is finally here. The four-day festival known as Country Thunder out in Florence features some of the biggest names in country music. Brett Eldredge will headline Thursday, Tim McGraw ends the night on Friday, Dierks Bentley is the big name on Saturday and Chris Stapleton will close out the festival on Sunday. There will be a total of three stages musicians will perform on. Tickets start at $75 per day.
April 11: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
April 12-14: noon to 2 a.m.
VegOut! Vegan Beer and Food Festival
Explore the vegan lifestyle and food at the second annual VegOut! Vegan Beer and Food Festival in Scottsdale. Food and drink vendors will sell, serve, giveaway or offer samples of healthy vegan food and beverage alternatives. There will also be speakers and vegan-friendly gear including clothing, skin care and artwork. Local bands and a DJ will provide the tunes. There are 112 vendors, including 80 from Arizona.
April 13: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arizona Tiki Oasis
Experience the island lifestyle in the middle of the desert at Arizona Tiki Oasis at the Hotel Valley Ho. There will be a tiki artist marketplace and educational seminars during the day and poolside luaus, rooftop parties and lounge-style dinners at night. This is a sister event to the Tiki Oasis in San Diego.
April 12 to 14
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment
Four different Disney stories come alive on ice thanks to Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment in Phoenix. Characters like Lightning McQueen, Ariel, Buzz, Woody and more will bring the high-octane fun with great stunts. Tickets are $20.
April 11 & 12: 7 p.m.
April 13: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
April 14: 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
March of Dimes' March for Babies
Get some exercise and raise money for a good cause at the March of Dimes’ March for Babies in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The 2.3-mile march goes around the state Capitol area. There will be a baby zone, a family fun zone, food entertainment and more once the walk is over. This is part of more than 400 events across the nation.
April 13
Registration at 7 a.m./Walk at 8 a.m.
My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge
Satisfying that salsa craving and help out a great organization at the 35th annual My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge in Mesa. Attendees can enjoy more than 100 salsas. Professional “chefs” will compete for the judge’s vote. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Arizona Hemophilia Association. Tickets start at $12 online.
April 13
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series’ Duel in the Desert
Feel the need for speed in one of the toughest races in the Valley at the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series’ Duel in the Desert in Chandler. Some of the most talented off-road racers will compete for the checkered flag. The fans at the family-friendly event can explore the pits, get autographs and get an up-close look at the cars. First 1,000 fans receive a giveaway prize. Tickets start at $30 for adults, $10 for kids.
April 13
4 p.m.
Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
Front Porch Pickins Vintage and Handmade Market
Handmade creations and one-of-a-kind designs will be on display at the Front Porch Pickins Vintage and Handmade Market in Glendale. More than local and regional vendors will have décor and items for the home and office. There will also be quality food. This event is free.
April 13
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RJ’s Egg Hunt
Get into the Easter spirit early with the fourth annual RJ’s Egg Hunt, the largest Easter egg hunt in south Phoenix. There is fun for the whole family including arts and crafts, games, music, bounce houses, face painting and more. There will also be free dental screenings and preventative care for kids. The event is free.
April 13
Egg hunt times: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Dental servies: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
