Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions
The Arizona Cardinals kick off the 2019 season with a home opener against the Detroit Lions. Running back David Johnson will be looking for a bounce-back year. All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Kyler Murray as he makes his debut.
Sept. 8
1:25 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC
Believe the hype and see the hottest team in sports when the Phoenix Rising FC return home to host San Antonio FC on Saturday. The squad is riding a USL-record 17-game winning streak and already clinched a postseason berth, the earliest in USL history. San Antonio will put up a tough fight as they are battling for a playoff spot.
Sept. 7
7:30 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces
After a lackluster effort to the Seattle Storm, the Phoenix Mercury come home to finish the season. They face the Minnesota Lynx on Friday and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Mercury are two games below .500 but have locked up the eighth seed in the playoffs. The team will hope to get Diana Taurasi rolling as she has struggled as of late.
Sept. 6
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
1 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes Fan Fest
The NHL preseason is less than two weeks away and the Arizona Coyotes are getting their fans pumped for the new season with Fan Fest. There’s fun for the whole family with bubble hockey, Coyotes eSports, different yard games, face painting and more. Fans can also meet their favorite players like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jakob Chychrun.
Sept. 7
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drone Racing at Chase Field
Instead of players speeding around the bases it’ll be drones speeding around the sky as the Drone Racing League comes to Chase Field. The “sport of the future” consists of drones racing against one another at speeds of more than 90 mph. Pilots wear goggles so they can what the drone sees. The League started in 2015. Tickets start at $15.
Sept. 7
5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Spent Saints Takes Over Phoenix
The new show “Spent Saints” is launching on Amazon Prime and some of the creators will be in Tempe’s Alamo Drafthouse. There will be advanced screenings of three episodes plus a reading by author Brian Smith, who wrote the book the series is based on. The event will be emceed by executive producer and co-screenwriter Maggie Smith.
Sept. 6
7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Children’s Learning & Play Festival
Have children’s imagines come alive and learn at the same time at the fourth annual Children’s Learning and Play Festival in Scottsdale. Families will have fun with life-sized dinosaurs, wildlife and nature exhibits plus learning labs and a STEM showcase provided by the Museum of Science. There will also be K-9 demos, police, fire and city vehicles, bounce houses, costumed characters and more. Event is free but parking is $5.
Sept. 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Distant Worlds: The Music of Final Fantasy
The music of the Final Fantasy video games returns to Phoenix after a two-year hiatus. Distant Worlds will be at the Phoenix Symphony Hall with a special tribute to the original Final Fantasy VII plus the original vocalist of Final Fantasy X, Rikki. The original vocalist of Final Fantasy XIV, Susan Calloway, will close out the show. Tickets start at $48.
Sept. 7
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Urban Ale Trail
Calling all beer lovers who like to walk around between beers for a special event in downtown Phoenix. It’s the sixth year for the Urban Ale Trail which features nearly 30 bars and restaurants. Attendees can get three 4-ounce samples of beer for $2 each plus complimentary bar snacks. First 300 people get a free commemorative koozie and bottle opener. The event is free.
Sept. 7
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jeff Dye
Nationally touring comedian Jeff Dye is coming to Phoenix. He finished third in “Last Comic Standing” after only three years into his comedy career. He’s had a special on Comedy Central and has had two shows on MTV called “Money from Strangers” and “Numbnuts.” Tickets start at $20.
Sept 5.: 8 p.m.
Sept. 6: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Sept. 7: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Ronny Chieng
One of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch will be bringing the laughs in Tempe. Ronny Chieng is the senior correspondent on the “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and starred as Eddie Cheng in the 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians.” Tickets start at $22.
Sept. 6: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Sept. 7: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: 7 p.m.