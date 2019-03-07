TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Weekend
Feel the need for speed all weekend long at ISM Raceway in Avondale for the TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Weekend. Fans can get in the middle of the action with The INfield where they can watch crews work and watch their favorite drivers walk the red carpet. ROLL-BAR is an area that has complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks, DJ entertainment and race day giveaways.
Friday, March 8: Gatorade Pole Day, 4:10 p.m.
Saturday, March 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 10: TicketGuardian 500, 12:30 p.m.
Chandler Ostrich Festival
It is the event people in the East Valley look forward to every year and the Chandler Ostrich Festival returns this weekend to Tumbleweed Park for a 31st year. It celebrates the history of ostrich farms in Chandler and has great fair food, including ostrich burgers. There are also live musical acts including Flo Rida on Friday, The Commodores on Saturday and Andy Grammer on Sunday. Guests can also experience various fair rides and attractions. Tickets start at $15 for adults and $8 for kids.
March 8-10
Friday: 2 p.m. to midnight
Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Rodeo Scottsdale
Watch some of the best cowboys at the 66th annual Rodeo Scottsdale at WestWorld Scottsdale. Dozens will compete in different events and try to become the best all-around cowboy. After the rodeo, there will be the Coors Hoedown with Luke Kaufman on Thursday, Austin Allsup on Friday and Scooter Brown Band on Saturday.
March 7 (slack event 9 a.m. to noon) 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
March 8 & 9 at 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
March 10 at 2 P.m.
Arizona Black Rodeo
One of the largest African-American events in Arizona comes to Wild Horse Pass in the Arizona Black Rodeo. About 9,000 people are expected to attend. Tickets at the gate are $20.
March 9
1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Scottsdale Arts Festival
Hundreds of pieces of art will be on display and for sale at 49th annual Scottsdale Arts Festival. About 170 artists from all over North America will be at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Visitors can also enjoy live music, temporary art projects, activities for kids and food and drinks including a wine and beer tasting garden. Tickets start at $12 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free.
March 8-10
Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arizona Aloha Festival
Celebrate the cultures of the South Pacific islands at the Arizona Aloha Festival in Tempe this weekend. Learn about Hawaii and Polynesia through live entertainment like music, dance and lectures. The Island Marketplace will be filled with vendors offering traditional items, leis, baskets, hats, necklaces and more. Come hungry for some of the favorite foods of the South Pacific like kahula pig, manapau haupia, Vilo Vilo chicken and more. Kids can also make island crafts to take home. This event is free.
March 9 & 10
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Persian New Year Festival
Check out Persian culture and the coming of spring celebration at the Persian New Year Festival at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The day will be filled with music, food, art, dance and other performances. Tickets are free and if you print your Eventbrite ticket, you’ll receive a complementary cup of hot Persian tea.
Saturday, March 9
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Downtown Mesa Brew Fest
It wouldn’t be a winter weekend in the Valley without some sort of beer festival and the fifth annual Downtown Mesa Brew Fest answers the call. Local breweries and festival vendors from around the Valley will be at this free event. There will also be a cocktail lounge. It’s $5 for a 12 ounce pour. Cash only.
March 9
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Flying Burrito Food and Music Festival
Great burritos and awesome tunes collide in downtown Phoenix for the Flying Burrito Food and Music Festival. Some 25 bands from all over the country will perform on four stages. Top local vendors will supply samples of and full burritos. Beer and cocktails will also be served and guests can play lawn games and watch live lucha libre wrestling. Tickets start at $16. This is an all ages event.
Saturday, March 9
Doors: 3:30 p.m./Show: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Billy Joel
The Piano Man is coming to Phoenix. Billy Joel will bring his dozens of hits to Chase Field and play his best songs from a career that has spanned decades.
Saturday, March 9
8 p.m.
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1
World-renown pianist Stephen Hough performs at the Phoenix Symphony for the first time with Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto. Run time is about 2 hours and 15 minutes. Tickets start at $25.
March 8-10
Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.
Caribbean Family Picnic
Enjoy some family fun at the sixth annual Caribbean Picnic and Carnival Costume Presentation in central Phoenix. There will be live entertainment, craft vendors, face painters, balloon artists, sack races, cricket, frisbee games, musical chairs and more.
Saturday, March 9
Noon to 6 p.m.
Great Train Show
Bring the kids or your inner child for the Great Train Show in central Phoenix. There will be more than 200 tables of trains for sale plus dozens of exhibitors from across the country. There will also be train riding for the kids and free workshops and demonstrations. Tickets are $10.
March 9 and 10
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.