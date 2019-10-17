PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Diners are in for something very different when they visit the brand new Century Grand Craft Cocktail Bar & Restaurant.
[PHOTOS: Century Grand opens in Phoenix]
The turn-of-the-century-inspired, cocktail-centric, train station-themed venue just opened a week ago in Phoenix near 36th Street and Indian School Road.
This art deco restaurant features multiple bars, innovative cuisine and a bottle shop.
According to the company, guests will enjoy a "progressive yet timeless cocktail and dining experience."
Everything inside, from the food to the drinks to the decor, takes inspiration from the birth and evolution of the railroad as it forged its way across the country.
Platform 18, a Pullman-inspired train car, sits inside the Century Grand and creates an "immersive, elevated cocktail experience" for its 36 "travelers," or guests.
Award-winning chef Sacha Levine will helm the kitchen as Executive Chef. Levine previously worked at Rancho Pinot, Quiessence and Atlas Bistro. She was also the co-chef and owner of Ocotillo in Phoenix.
Levine says her menu at Century Grand will highlight seasonality and shareability, and that she draws inspiration from popular 1920s dishes.
Much of the food, based on comfort dishes with a modern twist, will be sourced from local farmers, purveyors and artisans.
You can sample from the tea sandwich menu, selecting a choice like pistachio butter with sun-dried strawberry preserves or a crab salad with yuzu koshu mayo and cucumber. Or, pick some small plates to share, like the brown butter hazelnuts with apple cider gastrique, or sweet potato dumplings with farmer's cheese, pumpkin seeds and pomegranate molasses.
How about a shareable entree? Pick from items like a chicken-fried burger, a ham steak or a braised beef cheek wellington.
Now, on to drinks. Century Grand has a wide variety of libations, but is definitely whisky-focused.
John Christie has been named as the "Director of Whiskey" and the manager of the Grey Hen Saloon.
The Grey Hen Saloon is tucked inside Century Grand, and will play host to to a myriad of custom whiskey and spirit bottles for sale. In fact, the Grey Hen has the most significant single barrel spirits selection in the country available for retail purchase.
The Century Grand is the brainchild of Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality, a food and beverage management group that strives to push boundaries, captivate the imagination, procure exceptional products and create immersive experiences for guests.
Barter & Shake is behind venues like underground tiki bar "Undertow" and Latin-themed cocktail lounge "Pobrecito."
Century Grand
3626 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sunday through Thursday: 2 p.m. to midnight
Friday & Saturday: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.
You can make reservations HERE.