GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brand new retro bar is opening up in the Westgate Entertainment District called Carousel Arcade Bar.
Carousel Arcade Bar serves up great food, craft cocktails, incredible milkshakes, and more to enjoy while hitting up the arcade. They also have a full-service bar. It's a place where they like to believe is where childhood meets adulthood.
Carousel also features hand-printed video game-inspired artwork that was created by a local designer and graffiti artists.
Carousel Arcade Bar joins the Tsailakis family which also owns/operates Whiskey Rose and Salt Tacos y Tequila also located at Westgate.
“Everyone enjoys game nights and sharing a few drinks with family and friends – and that’s what Carousel is all about. It’s really going to be a blast,” said John Tsailakis, owner of Carousel Arcade Bar. “The West Valley is also booming right now. It’s trending success, combined with Westgate’s lively atmosphere, makes me believe Carousel will be a smashing hit.”
The bar has a 1,200 square-foot patio and DJ booth as well which fits into their 5,800 square-foot space.
It is located at 6770 N Sunrise Blvd. Suite G111 in Glendale near the Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue. It is near the Lola and Bar Louie inside Westgate.
To get more information or to see their menu, check out their website here.