Garth Brooks
The country legend needs no introduction and his fans already know but Garth Brooks is going to be in Glendale. He is the world’s best-selling solo albums artist in the U.S. and is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Tickets are still available and start at $115.
March 23
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger Battle
Get your stomach taste buds ready for the ultimate fight for burger supremacy at the Burger Battle in Scottsdale. Attendees will get unlimited burgers to taste and help decide which burger creator takes home the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards. There’s also fries and shakes to scarf down too. Beer and wine will also be there plus live entertainment. Tickets start at $65. This event is 21+ only. Arizona’s Family’s own Jaime Cerreta is emceeing.
March 22
7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (VIP hour is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Scottsdale Waterfront at Southbridge
LPGA Tour’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup
Inbee Park will be looking to defend her title at the ninth annual LPGA Tour’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix. The event pays tribute to the people who had a vital role in creating the LPGA. The purse is $1.5 million.
March 20 to 24
Various times
Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa
Pride Run Phoenix
Run, walk or wheel through the streets of downtown and central Phoenix and show off your pride at the Pride Run Phoenix. Participants can do the 5K, 10K or half marathon on a mostly flat course that organizers said is perfect for personal records. Pets are welcomed at the start, finish and the expo but not on the course. Cost start at $50.
March 23
6 a.m. to noon
Downtown Phoenix Entertainment District
Arizona Boa Fest
Get your boa cravings satisfied at the Arizona Boa Fest in downtown Phoenix. Guests can enjoy steamed buns, gua boa, barbecue pork buns, sweet buns and other varieties of Asian dishes from more than 10 local businesses. Tickets start at $12.
March 24
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Encanto Palmcroft Historic Home Tour and Street Fair
Check out one of the most talked about historic neighborhoods in Arizona at the Encanto Palmcroft Historic Home Tour and Street Fair in Phoenix. Attendees can hop on an old-fashioned trolley for a tour of the history of the neighborhood. There’s also a booklet about the history and specifications of each house. Tickets at $18 preseale or $25 on Sunday. The street fair has live music, food, and a beer and wine garden.
March 24
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Illusionists
All types of magic is coming to town with The Illusionists tour stopping by Phoenix. Six magicians will wow and dazzle the audience with different forms of magic, from stage illusions to mind reading to escapology. Tickets start at $45.
March 24
7:30 p.m.
Mask Alive! Festival of Masks
A new twist to celebrating cultures will be near downtown Mesa on Sunday. Mask Alive! Festival of Masks is a family-friendly event that features giant puppets, mask performers and dancers, kids art activities, food trucks and more.
March 24
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Phyre Festival
In an ode to the music festival that never was, The Van Buren is hosting the Phyre Festival on Saturday night. As a parody on the Fyre Festival, the 2017 failed music festival in the Bahamas, there will be multiple Fyre photo ops, tons of Evian, cheese sandwiches, a real life Treasure Hunt, and more. DJs will play tunes from the Fyre lineup, like Disclosure, Major Lazer and Ja Rule, one of the founders. First 250 people get a cardboard face cutout with some of the best Fyre characters. Tickets start at $8.
March 23
10 p.m. (Doors at 9:30 p.m.)
Full Moon Festival (Rebirth)
Celebrate spring’s first full moon (which was on Wednesday) at the Full Moon Festival in Phoenix. Guests can enjoy at least three stages of music plus art installations and food. Tickets start at $20.
March 22
8:08 p.m. to 3:33 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.