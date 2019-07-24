TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Book of Mormon is returning to ASU Gammage with an in-person ticket lottery for the six performances of the National Tour.
The nine-time, Tony Award winning musical will be running from August 6 – 11 at ASU Gammage in Tempe.
The in-person lottery is done to give musical fans the chance to obtain affordable tickets to an often sold out show.
The pre-show lottery will be conducted at the box office two and a half hours prior to each performance where a select number of tickets will be made available for $25 cash only each.
Each individual will write their name and the number of tickets they wish to purchase (1 or 2) on a provided card.
Two hours before the show, names will be announced at random. Only one entry is allowed per person and winners must be present at the time of the drawing.
The winners will then be able to purchase the tickets for the reduced price and enjoy the performance.
If you want to purchase tickets, there are a little amount still available for Tempe performances. Buy tickets here.
