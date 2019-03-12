TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU Gammage has announced the 2019-2020 shows for this upcoming Broadway Season including big hits like Come from Away, Mean Girls and Anastasia.
ASU Gammage starts off with the showing of Miss Saigon and will later include Blue Man Group, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, and Disney’s The Lion King.
You can purchase season tickets here or check out asugammage.com for more information.
The 2019-2020 season includes:
MISS SAIGON Sept. 24-29, 2019
This is the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.
ANASTASIA Oct. 29- Nov. 3, 2019
This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
SUMMER Jan. 7-12, 2020
Donna Summer was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Jan. 28- Feb. 2, 2020
A poor milkman, determined to find good husbands for his five daughters, consults the traditional matchmaker.
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND March 3-8, 2020
This is the universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love.
MEAN GIRLS April 21-26, 2020
Based on the hit film, Mean Girls is coming to Broadway.
COME FROM AWAY May 26-31, 2020
Remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.
SEASON OPTIONS:
BLUE MAN GROUP
Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.
BEAUTIFUL Feb. 21-23, 2020
The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
THE LION KING June 17- July 12, 2020
The story of a young lion prince living in the African Pride Lands.
