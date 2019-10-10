Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake
One of the largest Oktoberfests in the state is this weekend. The 47th annual Four Beaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake will have all of the Bavarian traditions with brats, beer, karaoke, Dachshund races and live music on three stages. There will also be soccer and volleyball tournaments plus carnivals for kids and adults. Admission is free!
Oct. 11: 5 p.m. to midnight
Oct. 12: 10 a.m. to midnight
Oct. 13: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phoenix Greek Festival
Opa! Dive into the rich culture of Greece at the 59th annual Phoenix Greek Festival. Nationally award-winning dance groups will hit the stage multiple times each day with dance lessons offered. There will be plenty of authentic Greek food and shop until you drop at booths selling Greek jewelry, artwork and more. Admission is $5.
Oct. 11: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 12: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Beatles vs Stones – A Musical Showdown
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a musical called Beatles vs Stones – A Musical Showdown in Phoenix. The tribute band, Abbey Road, will represent the Fab Four and play a barrage of hits against the Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction.
Oct. 11 7:30 p.m.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
The Force will be strong in downtown Phoenix for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert. Arguably the best movie in the series will be on the big screen above the orchestra with John Williams’ legendary score performed live. All Jedi (or Sith) can attend in costume.
Oct. 11: 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: 2 p.m.
Arizona Taco Festival
The ultimate event for tacos is this weekend in Scottsdale. The 10th annual Arizona Taco Festival will be two days of peace, love and tacos of epic proportions. More than 50 taco vendors will be dishing out award-winning tacos. There will also be party bars serving margaritas, craft beers, water and famous Jarritos sodas. More than 100 different types of tequila will be at the Tequila Expo plus a hot chili pepper and mucho taco eating contests. There is fun for the dogs too with a chihuahua beauty pageant. There will also be live music and a hot sauce tent. Tickets are $15.
Oct. 12 & 13 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
2019 Best of Phoenix A’Fare
Taste and drink the best of the best in one place. The 2019 Best of Phoenix A’Fare will have cuisine from more than 40 of the Valley’s top restaurants, plus wine, cocktails, beer and entertainment. This year’s party will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and AZ Unity Tour charities.
Oct. 12 / (VIP: 7 p.m.) 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Scottsdale Whiskey Festival
Those who love whiskey can try a bunch all in one place at the Scottsdale Whiskey Festival. Tickets include samples of more than 20 varieties, from whiskeys to bourbons to scotches. Tickets start at $30.
Oct. 12
(2 p.m. for VIP) 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tig Notaro
She can make anything funny and now stand-up comedian and writer Tig Natoro is coming to Phoenix. Known for her deadpan comedy, her live album in 2014 was nominated for a Granny Award. Rolling Stone named her one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. Lately, she wrote and produced the Amazon series “One Mississippi” and is set to star in a Netflix movie called “First Ladies” along with Jennifer Aniston.
Oct. 13
8 p.m.
Arizona State Fair
It’s the second weekend of the Arizona State Fair! The fair has been around since 1905 and is full of food and family fun. What’s new this year is the Esports gaming world where people can check out gaming demos, virtual reality and gaming stations. There will also be the Museum of Monster that will have a dozen selfie-ready creepy creatures and a new ride called Titan, a 17-story experience that will have riders inverted and dropping at a 4G acceleration of speeds of more than 60 miles per hour. There’s also live music.
Oct. 4 to Oct. 27 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Oct. 11: noon to 10 p.m.
Oct. 12: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Peoria Film Fest
Movie lovers can check out some great flicks at the Peoria Film Fest this weekend. All screenings will be held in one venue. The opening night will have a director’s cut and Saturday will include Family Film Day and the afterparty.
Oct. 10: 6 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.
Oct. 11: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: 9:30 a.m. to midnight
Oct. 13: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Harkins Arrowhead Fountains 18
National Samba Queen and King Competition
Check out some amazing dancers at the sixth annual National Samba Queen and King Competition in Phoenix. The three-day event is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and celebrates dance, designer costumes and Brazilian culture all in one. Along with the contest, there are Samba and dance workshops, performances, parties and more.
Oct. 11: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Competition starts at 8 p.m.)
Oct. 13: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Real Monarchs SLC
The Phoenix Rising FC are back to their wining ways and end the regular season with a two-game home stand, starting by hosting Real Monarchs SLC. The first 2,000 fans get a pink Phoenix Rising breast cancer awareness t-shirt. The team beat the Portland Timbers 2 last weekend and hope to start a new winning streak.
Oct. 12
7:30 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals are back home and will take on the struggling Atlanta Falcons. The Red Birds won their first game of the season and will look to continue that in front of the hometown crowd. The Falcons got crushed by the Houston Texans last week and have lost three in a row.
Oct. 13
1:05 p.m.
The Churchill First Anniversary
The special gathering place with bars, restaurants and shopping is celebrating its first anniversary. The Churchill opened up in 2018 and is putting on a party this weekend. The modern, open-air courtyard will have three full days and nights of food and drink specials plus live music, games and yoga in the courtyard.
Oct. 11: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oct. 12: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Oct. 13: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.