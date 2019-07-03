PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Arizona State Fair has announced the concert lineup for the 2019 fair.
There are three months until the fair officially opens, but tickets go on-sale July 12 at 10 a.m.
This year the fair is dedicated to a pixel theme, with an official video promoting the tech savvy theme on its site even featuring a countdown.
The fair starts Oct. 4 and ends on Oct. 27, with main attraction headliners Billy Currington, MC Hammer, C&C Music Factory, Trace Adkins, Lee Brice, Chase Rice, Becky G, Matthew West & Zach Williams, Fiesta Friday, and Cult.
More artists will be announced at a later date.
More information about the concerts and the fair can be found here.
