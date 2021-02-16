PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twice a year, restaurants throughout the state share special menus designed to let people sample some of their culinary masterpieces. It's called Arizona Restaurant Week.
The spring restaurant week kicks off on May 21 and goes through May 30. Menus range from $33 to $44 per person. Each menu will also be available for dine-in and to-go in order to continue to abide by COVID-19 protocols.
“After the unrelenting challenges that the entire hospitality industry faced in 2020, we’re thrilled to present Spring Arizona Restaurant Week, an event that has always been dedicated to promoting and supporting restaurants around the state,” says Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri. “We hope that diners take the opportunity during Spring ARW to patronize their favorite restaurant or give a new one a try.”
Here is a list of restaurants that are so far participating:
- Arrowhead Grill
- Buck & Rider
- Charleston’s Restaurant
- Citizen Public House
- Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Chandler, Peoria and Gilbert
- Kona Grill – Scottsdale & Gilbert
- Litchfield’s at The Wigwam
- Marcellino Ristorante
- MATCH Market & Bar at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
- Pasta Brioni
- Pedal Haus Brewery – Tempe
- Red’s Bar and Grill at The Wigwam
- Roy’s - Chandler
- T. Cook’s at Royal Palms Resort & Spa
- The Canal Club at The Scott Resort & Spar
- The Gladly
- University Club of Phoenix
- Urban Margarita
To see the menus, find a restaurant, see any updated restaurant list, or get more information, you visit the Arizona Restaurant Week website.