Home opening weekend for Arizona Diamondbacks
The Boys of Summer are back in the Valley. The Arizona Diamondbacks will have their home opener on Friday, which will be the start of a three-game set against the defending champions Boston Red Sox.
Friday: 4:10 p.m.
Saturday: 5:10 p.m.
Sunday: 1:10 p.m.
Dave Chappelle
One of the biggest names in comedy is coming to Arizona. While technically not in the Valley, Dave Chappelle will be in Maricopa for two shows and is worth the drive. He became a household name with The Chappelle Show and last year, he received Pollstar’s Comedy Tour of the Year Award and won a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.
April 5 & 6
8 p.m.
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino Resort
Arizona Bike Week
It’s the party of the year for tens of thousands of fans of rock and motorcycles. Arizona Bike Week starts on Wednesday and goes until Sunday which celebrates all things motorcycle. There are motorcycle vendors, food, attractions, stunt shows and concerts. Buckcherry plays Wednesday, George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform on Thursday, 3 Doors Down takes the stage on Friday and Godsmack will rock out on Saturday. Tickets start at $31 per day.
April 3 and 4, gates open at noon
April 5, gates open at 10 a.m.
April 6, gates open at 9 a.m.
April 7, gates open at 10 a.m.
Bike Week Bash
Also during Bike Week is the 15th annual Bike Week Bash at the Buddy Stubbs Arizona Harley-Davidson. There will be live music, an on-stage bikini contest, top vendors and a custom bike show. There will also be a 2-acre beer garden which will have beers, margaritas and mixed drinks. Organizers are also raffling off a 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster IRON 1200NS. This event is free.
April 6
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phoenix Lights Festival
The lights return for the fifth annual Phoenix Lights Festival at Wild Horse Pass. More than three dozen artists are scheduled to perform including Big Gigantic, Arty, Claude VonStroke, Excision and more. 18+ event. Tickets start at $189.
April 5 and 6
5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Lake Pleasant Paddle Fest
Enjoy the spring weather and get a little bit of a workout at the 10th annual Lake Pleasant Paddle Fest in Peoria. Have a fun-filled ay on the water with the whole family with sit-in or sit-on-top kayaks, canoes, rafts, Hobie pedel kayaks and other paddle craft. There will also be demos, contests, live music, food and more. The only cost is the fees to get into the park, which is $6 per car.
April 6
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phoenix Pride Festival
Celebrate the diverse LGBTQ community in Phoenix for the Phoenix Pride Festival. There will be more than 150 entertainment performances on six stages and more than 300 exhibitors showing off food options, shopping items and community resources. The pride parade will be on Sunday at 10 a.m. starting at Third Street and Thomas and ending at the park. Tickets start at $25.
April 6 and 7
Noon to 9 p.m.
Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race
A mud run combines with a festival for the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race at Wild Horse Pass. The roughly 3-mile course has more than 20 obstacles. Once completed, enjoy the festival atmosphere with a DJ on the main stage, booths giving away free stuff, interactive games like mechanical bulls, stein-hoisting, pie-eating and more. Tickets start at $89 for the race. The festival is free.
April 6
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
My Favorite Murder
A hit true crime podcast comes alive with a performance of My Favorite Murder coming to Phoenix. Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark are two life-long fans for true crime stories and host the event. The event is sold out but there are still some tickets on StubHub.
April 5
8 p.m.
Desert Dog K-9 Trials
See some of the best law enforcement dogs at the 17th annual Desert Dog K-9 Trials in Scottsdale. Police and military K-9s will be competing for the public to watch. Vendors will be out there offering K-9 swag as well as collectables and t-shirts. This event is free.
April 6 and 7
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (gates open at 8 a.m.)
