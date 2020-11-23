PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The holidays will be looking a whole lot different this year with the coronavirus but that won't get in the way of hunting down the hottest toys. And believe it or not but Christmas is just about a month away!
More than ever it is important to find toys for kids that challenge them mentally and keep them occupied especially with having to stay inside more than normal.
Here are six of the hottest toys this year:
1. The 25th Anniversary Doodle Bear - Many 90s kids will remember the Doodle Bear and now that it has been around for 25 years, it has evolved just a tad and keeping around the reasons many were fans in the first place. It comes with washable markers and you can upload it with an app for fun pictures. It sells for $24.99 at Walmart.
2. Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers - Hatchimals have evolved from animals into pixies. It comes in a fun egg and can e charged with a USB so she can fly around. Sells for about $29.99 at major retailers.
3. Speak & Learn Puppy - Leapfrog has a new toy this year that has real-time responses, head moves, and flapping ears that are almost life-like to an actual puppy. This dog is super interactive with kids and will what they say and ask questions to keep a conversation going. It sells for about $29.99 on Amazon, Target and Walmart.
4. Power Treads - Have a kid that loves building race tracks and playing with cars? This one is easy to build and lets all the cars flip, rip and roam all over your home. You can also adjust obstacles and try new things with the tracks. Sells for $24.99 at any major retailer.
5. Blue's Clues & You - There is a dance-along Blue stuffed animal that comes with a remote control guitar that lets Blue dance and plays music including that famous theme song. Sells for $49.99 at Walmart, Target and Amazon.
6. Ghost Castle - It you are into the paranormal, you can awaken the ghosts with a whole new interactive game from Buffalo Games. There are eight characters to choose from and the game is made for two to six players. It is $19.99 at Target exclusively.