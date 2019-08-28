SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 11th annual Sedona Winefest will take place at the Sedona Posse Grounds Park on Sept. 28 and 29.
The festival will kick off Friday night with a “Jazz It Up Sedona” opening night party. The evening will include Arizona wine, dinner and jazz at Sound Bites Grill at Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops.
Following the opener is the two-day festival featuring 25 Arizona wineries, live music, food trucks, a plein air painting competition and artisan vendors.
Wine lovers are invited to taste the latest award-winning wines from 25 wineries across the state. As well as the chance to meet some of the winemakers from each of the state’s wine growing regions.
Early bird tickets are available for $35 a person including commemorative glass with six wine tasting tickets or a two-day pass for $50. Tickets can be purchased at sedonawinefest.com or at the door for $40/person per day (free entry for kids and non-wine tasters). Additional wine tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information on the Sedona Winefest, visit www.sedonawinefest.com.