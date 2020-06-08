SCOTTSDALE, TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- If you went to ASU in the '70s, '80s or early '90s, chances are you have some great memories of the Dash Inn. Located right next to campus, it was a favorite hangout for college students and Tempe residents alike. The Dash Inn was well known for its cheap drinks, tasty Mexican food, and laid back community atmosphere.
Like many Tempe institutions from back in the day, the Dash Inn shut its doors some time ago, closing in 1994. (By the way, its neighbor, the Vine Tavern, remains open on Apache.)
But now, local restaurateur Dave Andrea has brought us all a blast from the past, as he reopens the historic restaurant as "The Dash Inn Tribute Room" in Old Town Scottsdale. "It’s been a real labor of love to re-create the Dash, both in design and food," Andrea tells Arizona's Family.
The original Dash Inn was opened by Hash and Dee Nelson in 1967 at 731 E. Apache Blvd. (They combined their names to come up with "Dash.") The bar/restaurant had four owners over its 27-year history. Almost every weekend, for decades, the Mexican restaurant and bar was packed with ASU students. It was a favorite social spot for sorority and fraternity members to go, as well as a gathering place for those looking for great food and really reasonable prices.
Now the Dash is back in business, after its opening a few weeks ago. Andrea says many of those students, who are now parents of their own college kids, are coming in for some good food and a dose of nostalgia. "It's been a lot of fun catching up with old employees that have stopped by, and we’ve had a lot of parents that have brought their college-age kids by to 'pass the torch' and show them what they’ve been talking about all these years."
You can expect a lot of familiar sights and sounds when you enter the new restaurant. Andrea says he's worked hard to keep much or the original vibe alive.
"Luckily, I still had all the old recipes and lots of pictures to work off of when we built it out," said Andrea. "We matched everything we could. The light fixtures, the rear projection TV, the wooden bowls, the dash mints, the glassware, plate ware, even the salt and pepper shakers. I was able to get the top 500 MTV videos that play on a continuous loop, and we even found the same old Coors neon for the window."
The Dash Inn Tribute Room is connected with Andrea's current property, the Brat Haus. It's located at 3622 N. Scottsdale Road, and is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to close, and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to close.
For more information and updates, please follow the restaurant on Facebook. Also check out the Fans of the Dash Inn Facebook page that has over 3,000 members, which just testifies to the iconic status it holds for so many. Thanks from all of us for keeping those memories alive and well.