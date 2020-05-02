PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many changes have taken place in the past couple of month, but two of the Valley's best known artists are hoping at least one thing remains, and that's your love of the arts. Whether you love the beauty of color, or the brawn of metal, these two different artists have one common goal. And that's to offer residents something beautiful to look at while most of the Valley is on stay-at-home orders.
"I'm doing it because it's something I believe in," Artist Hugo Medina tells us, in regards to his art. Hugo creates murals with spray paint. Kevin Caron is a Sculpturist. And, on a busy road, near 40th street and McDowell, they come together to make the Valley a little bit brighter. Hugo says this newest piece of his, is a tribute to patriotism, and the plight of immigration "So, basically what I have is two kids looking out at you," he tells us as he describes his art.
He tells us, the goal is to depict how immigration affects children and families searching for hope in a new land. It's a polarizing issue he wants people talking about. "Being an immigrant myself, and thinking back on when we migrated here, and we were illegal, it's just something I had to speak to," he says.
But, finding the canvas for his art to flow freely wasn't easy. Hugo had been looking for a blank wall for months. Kevin just happened to have one. That's where he steps in. "We saw some of his work downtown, we really loved it, and we said 'yes' please," says Sculpturist Kevin Caron.
[For slideshow: Murals by Hugo Medina]
You'll find the work of this Bolivian-born artist all over the Valley. Some 50 murals of his have changed our landscape. The detail of his images, and the subject matter can be haunting, but he says, that's the point. "Art sends messages, it evokes ideas, starts conversations, and this is an important conversation to have."
So, on the side of Kevin's metal art studio in Phoenix, and in front of an audience of Hugo's 8-week-old puppy named Chewy, Hugo gets busy on a passion project that soothes his soul.
"I hope they'll look at it and say there's a message there," says Kevin. "Whether they pull in and stop, and get out of their car and look at it, or they slow down as they drive by, I hope they see it."
And, what takes Hugo just a few days to create, he hopes will inspire generations for years to come. "Art is for people, for everyone to see. Some people will love it, some will hate it," Hugo tells us. "And, some will be brought to tears when they think about it."
If you'd like to take a driving tour of Hugo's urban art around town, check out this interactive map of some of his most prominent works here.