PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ever imagined taking a trip to Kenya or did COVID-19 damper your plans? You may be able to visit Kenya by end of 2021/early 2022.
Here are some travel tips from Now Boarding with Jared.
Kenya jump-started its vaccine rollout the first week of April, so it's conceivable that travel could resume by the end of this year. This is a trip with flexibility from the airline, hotels, safari company, and so forth. And it's available (as of April 11th) for the second week of January, 2022 - January 5 to 13.
American Airlines had the best deal for $796 (flexible fare) from Phoenix to NBO.
Orbitz, Travelocity, Expedia, Kayak offer flight and hotel package deals for the same week for between $1,000 – $1,300.
Things to do/places to stay:
- Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
- Nairobi Safari Park
- Hell’s Gate National Park
- Lake Naivasa
- Lake Nakuru (day trip safari)
- 3-day Safari for $399 (refundable)
- Airbnb in Westland neighborhood of Nairobi for $47/night (plus fees)