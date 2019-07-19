QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Nothing says summer like sweet corn-on-the-cob, cooked on a grill.
This weekend you can indulge your craving for corn at Saturday's "Corn Roast" Queen Creek Olive Mill.
A similar event last month was so successful, they decided to do it again.
Chefs will be cooking up four different kinds of corn for the event. Add a splash of various flavored olive oils and you've got yourself a gourmet meal.
There will be a special dinner menu, games in the Grove, a beer and wine tent and live music.
Best of all, the event is free!
Blankets and chairs are welcome, but outside food or beverage is not permitted. Pets are allowed on leashes only.
Saturday, July 20
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Queen Creek Olive Mill
25062 S. Meridian Rd., Queen Creek, Arizona 85142
You can find our more information about the event on Facebook.
