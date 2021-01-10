SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A new steakhouse with great eats and a cool vibe just opened in Scottsdale this past weekend.
The ONE Group Hospitality (parent company of Kona Grill) has launched its newest STK steakhouse in the Scottsdale waterfront area. The company calls it "vibe dining," offering an upscale, unique atmosphere for diners, a DJ, and a menu featuring high-end steakhouse plates. STK’s menu features quality steaks, reimagined classic American favorites and menu items with some local flair.
STK has more than a dozen U.S. locations, including NYC, Vegas, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as some overseas. Now the company has opened its latest modern steakhouse in Scottsdale.
STK has a large and diverse menu starting with appetizers like tuna tartare, wagyu beef mini burgers, and jumbo lump crab cake. You'll also find a raw bar, shellfish platters and entrees like Chilean sea bass and Maine lobster linguini.
But steak is obviously the star here. Choose your size (small, medium or large) and pick your cut of meat, like a filet, strip or Delmonico. Then choose additional succulent toppings like truffle butter or a peppercorn crust. You can also add a sauce like STK bold, chimichurri, blue butter or Béarnaise.
Sides include items like Yukon god mashed potatoes, tater tots, parmesan truffle fries, sweet corn pudding and Brussels sprouts. Or, there are three different kinds of mac and cheese: traditional, bacon and lobster.
Finish off your dinner with a sweet treat like a "Bag O' Donuts," chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, cheesecake with raspberry coulis or a warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
STK also offers a weekend brunch and a full menu of handcrafted cocktails, (Cucumber Stiletto, anyone?) prosecco, wine and beer.
And although it's a pricy menu, there's also a weekday happy hour where cocktails are half price, oysters are $2, truffle fries are $5, and shrimp cocktail and calamari are just $8.
STK is located at 7134 E. Stetson Dr. in Scottsdale. For info call 480-581-5171, visit them online or on their Facebook page.