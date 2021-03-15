City of Scottsdale flag
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale and other Phoenix-area suburbs have shown up in a list of the top 20 suburbs to live in 2021. Niche released their new list divided up by state, Monday morning. 

The suburbs selected are based on cost of living, higher education rates, public schools, crime rates, housing trends and more. Some of their findings does comes from the US Census and other statistics. 

Best suburbs to live in Arizona:

  1. Catalina Foothills
  2. Scottsdale
  3. Gilbert
  4. Chandler
  5. Paradise Valley
  6. Litchfield Park
  7. Tempe
  8. Oro Valley
  9. Corona de Tucson
  10. Casa Adobes
  11. Marana
  12. Tanque Verde
  13. Vail
  14. Peoria
  15. Queen Creek
  16. Fountain Hills
  17. Sahuarita
  18. Anthem
  19. Mesa
  20. Goodyear

To see where the rankings come from and are based on, check out their website here. If you are interested in seeing the full rankings, click here

 

