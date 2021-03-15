SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale and other Phoenix-area suburbs have shown up in a list of the top 20 suburbs to live in 2021. Niche released their new list divided up by state, Monday morning.
The suburbs selected are based on cost of living, higher education rates, public schools, crime rates, housing trends and more. Some of their findings does comes from the US Census and other statistics.
Best suburbs to live in Arizona:
- Catalina Foothills
- Scottsdale
- Gilbert
- Chandler
- Paradise Valley
- Litchfield Park
- Tempe
- Oro Valley
- Corona de Tucson
- Casa Adobes
- Marana
- Tanque Verde
- Vail
- Peoria
- Queen Creek
- Fountain Hills
- Sahuarita
- Anthem
- Mesa
- Goodyear
To see where the rankings come from and are based on, check out their website here. If you are interested in seeing the full rankings, click here.