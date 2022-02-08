SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. News & World Report named Sanctuary Camelback Mountain the best hotel in Arizona for 2022 which was revealed Tuesday morning. The Sanctuary is also among one of the top hotels in the country.
“Travel in Arizona is an enriching experience, and our state offers some of the world’s best hospitality. It is a great honor for Sanctuary to be named the top hotel in the state and listed among the country’s most elite retreats. We strive every day to earn that recognition and offer the best experience to our guests from both near and far," says the Sanctuary's General Manager Michael Surguine.
The list was researched from over 35,000 luxury properties across 400-plus destinations around the world including the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and more.
The Sanctuary is located at 5700 East McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley. To visit, stay, or even eat the Sanctuary, you can get all that information on their website here.