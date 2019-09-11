CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's known as the Taco party of the season!
The Rockin' Taco Street Fest is headed back to downtown Chandler on Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon to 9 p.m.
The tradition started in a Chandler parking lot eight years ago.
The now-closed El Palacio Restaurant & Cantina of Chandler hosted the festival, which drew just over 200 guests.
In the three years that followed, the crowd continued to grow, and the name was change to Rockin’ Taco Street Fest.
By year four, the festivities had outgrown the small parking lot space at Gilbert & Germann Road and organizers began looking for a new, bigger, permanent location.
Dr. AJ Chandler Park in Downtown Chandler was the perfect location with its large event space.
You'll find more than just tacos at this foodie fest. According to the festival's website, more than two dozen food vendors are expected, including:
AZ Street Tacos, Bama BBQ, Casa Reynoso, Cousin Maine Lobster, Dilla Libre, Drivewood Fired Grill. Elmer's Tacos, Ghatt Yo Taco, Honey Bear’s BBQ, Hungry Monk, International Truck of Tacos, Jaspers Islands Fusion, Jeztecos, Las Palmas Cantina, Louisiana Kitchen, Mas Tacos, Mr. Mesquite, Nando’s Mexican Café, Panda Libre, Queen Bee Tacos and Frybread, Superfarm Supertruck, Taqueria Las Palmas, Taste of Korea and Willie’s Taco Joint. Offering sweet treats are trucks like Churro GoNutz and Louisiana Kitchen.
The festival includes a car show, live music, fresh fruit frescas, mariachis, eating competitions, wrestling, a piñata party and much more. There will also be a dedicated Kid Zone for kids of all ages.
To purchase tickets for Rockin’ Taco Street visit www.rockintacoaz.com. Pre-sale general admission is $12 online and will be $20 at the gate, while supplies last. Tickets are for admission only and do not include food or drinks.
Kids 12 and under are free. Parking is also free.
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA).
For more information about Rockin’ Taco Street Fest, tickets and to sign up to be a vendor, visit www.rockintacoaz.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park is located at 3 S. Arizona Ave. (1/4-mile south of Chandler Boulevard, on the east and west sides of Arizona Avenue.) The downtown stage is located at 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.