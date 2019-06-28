PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in July.
July 1
• Steady Holiday at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• The Struts and Glorious Sons at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Invisible Hand at Valley Bar in Phoenix
July 2
• Pup at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• The Edisons at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
July 3
• Hans Olson Band at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
July 4
• Lev Snowe at The Lunchbox in Phoenix
July 5
• Jon Bellion, Marc E Bassy, and Lawrence at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Futurebirds at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Harper and the Moths at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Super Flu at Bar Smith in Phoenix
July 6
• New Found Glory at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Intocable at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
July 7
• Anuel AA at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
July 8
• Jet Black Alley Cat at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
July 9
• Bob Schneider at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
July 10
• Guster at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• The Chats at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Dazz & Brie at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
July 11
• Howard Jones at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
July 12
• Gerardo Ortiz and Pancho Barraza at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• The Deadbeat Cousins at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• The Noodles at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
July 13
• Paul Oakenfold at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Melissa Etheridge at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler
• Trapfest at The Van Buren in Phoenix
July 14
• Gypsy Temple at Valley Bar in Phoenix
July 15
• Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• DA BABY at The Pressroom in Phoenix
July 16
• 21 Savage at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Queen + Adam Lambert: The Rhapsody Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Dylan LeBlanc at Valley Bar in Phoenix
July 17
• The Growlers at The Van Buren in Phoenix
July 18
• Toots And The Maytals at Marquee Threatre in Tempe
July 19
• Hinder and Sponde at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Yungblud at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Mike Krol at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• The Dan Band at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Taco Sauce and Jean Marie at The Lost Leaf Bar & Gallery in Phoenix
July 20
• Shinedown at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• The Claypool Lennon Delirium at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Justin Caruso at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
July 21
• Cage and Elephant and Beck at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Common at The Van Buren in Phoenix
July 22
• The Head and the Heart at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
July 23
• We Were Promised Jetpacks at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Gardens & Villa at Valley Bar in Phoenix
July 24
• Asia and Cal Palmer’s Elp Legacy at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• August Burns Red, Silverstein, and Silent Planet at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
July 25
• Stef Chura at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Man Man at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
July 26
• Max Sabbath and Okilly Dokilly at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
July 27
• Boombox Cartel at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Thrice, The Used, Circa Survive, and Sum 41 at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• The Ocean Blue at Valley Bar in Phoenix
July 28
• Ted Nugent at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
July 29
• Streetlight Manifesto at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Robert DeLong at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
July 30
• Bowling For Soup and Reel Big Fish at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
July 31
• Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind at Ak- Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• The Alarm w/ Modern English at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
