PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in October.

Oct. 1

• BABYMETAL at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Get the Led Out at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 2

• The Motet at The Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 3

• Meek Mill & Future at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix

• Alejandro Sanz at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 4

• Billy Currington at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix

Oct. 5

• Deadmau5 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Jonas Brothers at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Grandson at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 6

• Kamelot at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 7

• Cigarettes After Sex at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Oct. 8

• Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Dodie at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Oct. 9

• The Ban Camino at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Oct. 10

• Chris Brown at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

Oct. 11

• Dave Mason at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

• Common Kings at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 12

• J Balvin at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Delain / Amorphis at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 13

• The Alchemy Tour: NGHTMRE + SLANDER, Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

Oct. 14

• Tyler Childers at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Oct. 15

• Phil Collins at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Bastille at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 16

• Godsmack at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Julia Michaels at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 17

• Midland at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 18

• Becky G at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix

• Baby Shark Live! at Mesa Arts Center in Mesa

Oct. 19

• Chelsea Wolfe at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

• Big Wreck at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Prayers at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix

Oct. 20

• Sum 41 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 21

• Danny Brown at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

Oct. 22

• Kyd The Band at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 23

• Tool at Gila River Arena in Glendale

• Tenacious D at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 24

• Incubus and Wild Belle at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Aaron Lewis at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

Oct. 25

• Joe Bonamassa at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Cherry Glazer at Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe

Oct. 26

• Gloria Trevi, Karol G at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Carl Thomas at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 27

• GWAR at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 28

• The Devil Wears Prada at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Oct. 29

• Hozier and Freya Ridings at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 30

• Sara Bareilles at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Oct. 31

• Michale Graves at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Mott The Hoople at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.

 

