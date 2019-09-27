PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in October.
Oct. 1
• BABYMETAL at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Get the Led Out at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 2
• The Motet at The Crescent Ballroom
Oct. 3
• Meek Mill & Future at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Alejandro Sanz at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 4
• Billy Currington at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix
Oct. 5
• Deadmau5 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Jonas Brothers at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Grandson at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 6
• Kamelot at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 7
• Cigarettes After Sex at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Oct. 8
• Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Dodie at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Oct. 9
• The Ban Camino at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Oct. 10
• Chris Brown at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
Oct. 11
• Dave Mason at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Common Kings at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 12
• J Balvin at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Delain / Amorphis at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 13
• The Alchemy Tour: NGHTMRE + SLANDER, Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler
Oct. 14
• Tyler Childers at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Oct. 15
• Phil Collins at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Bastille at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 16
• Godsmack at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Julia Michaels at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 17
• Midland at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 18
• Becky G at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix
• Baby Shark Live! at Mesa Arts Center in Mesa
Oct. 19
• Chelsea Wolfe at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Big Wreck at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Prayers at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Oct. 20
• Sum 41 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 21
• Danny Brown at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Oct. 22
• Kyd The Band at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 23
• Tool at Gila River Arena in Glendale
• Tenacious D at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 24
• Incubus and Wild Belle at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Aaron Lewis at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
Oct. 25
• Joe Bonamassa at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Cherry Glazer at Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe
Oct. 26
• Gloria Trevi, Karol G at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Carl Thomas at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 27
• GWAR at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 28
• The Devil Wears Prada at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Oct. 29
• Hozier and Freya Ridings at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 30
• Sara Bareilles at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Oct. 31
• Michale Graves at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Mott The Hoople at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.