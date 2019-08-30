PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in September.

Sept. 1

• Ekali at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

• Classixx + Cassian at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Sept. 2

• Skillet, Sevendust at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Sept. 3

• The National at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• K. Flay at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Tesse Violet at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Sept. 4

• Angels & Airwaves (sold out) at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Sept. 5

• Jay Hardway at Varsity Tavern in Tempe

Sept. 6

• The Zombies and Brian Wilson at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Mason Jennings at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Sept. 7

• The Iron Maidens at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Band of Skulls at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

Sept. 8

• Kristin Hersh at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Sept. 9

• Greg Laswell at Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Sept. 10

• John Mayer at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Black Flag at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Sept. 11

• Kiana Lede at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• The Allman Betts Band at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix

Sept. 12

• Adriel Favela and Voz de Mando at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Sept. 13

• Dave Matthews Band at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix

• Mana at Talking Stick Resort Arena

• Buckcherry at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Sept. 14

• Eric Clapton at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Paulina Rubio at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Sept. 15

• Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix

Sept. 16

• Mumford & Sons at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

Sept. 17

• Iron Maiden at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

Sept. 18

• Lenny Kravitz at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Peter Bradley Adams at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Sept. 19

• Florida Georgia Line at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix

Sept. 20

• 10,000 Maniacs at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

• Loud Luxury at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Sept. 21

• Toto at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix

• Maluma at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Iya Terra at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Sept. 22

• Santana at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix

• Chance The Rapper at Gila River Arena in Glendale

Sept. 23

• Broods at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Sept. 24

• Jeff Beck at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix

• Gary Clark Jr at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Sept. 25

• Blanco White at Valley Bar in Phoenix

• Geoff Tate’s Operation Mindcrime at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Sept. 26

• Peter Framton at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Sept. 27

• Charli XCX at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Lauren Daigle at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix

Sept. 28

• Camila & Sin Bandera at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

• Lewis Capaldi at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Sept. 29

• Flogging Molly at Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa

Sept. 30

• Carbon Leaf at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

• Kid Quill at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.

 

