PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in September.
Sept. 1
• Ekali at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Classixx + Cassian at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Sept. 2
• Skillet, Sevendust at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Sept. 3
• The National at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• K. Flay at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Tesse Violet at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Sept. 4
• Angels & Airwaves (sold out) at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Sept. 5
• Jay Hardway at Varsity Tavern in Tempe
Sept. 6
• The Zombies and Brian Wilson at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Mason Jennings at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Sept. 7
• The Iron Maidens at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Band of Skulls at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Sept. 8
• Kristin Hersh at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Sept. 9
• Greg Laswell at Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Sept. 10
• John Mayer at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Black Flag at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Sept. 11
• Kiana Lede at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• The Allman Betts Band at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
Sept. 12
• Adriel Favela and Voz de Mando at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Sept. 13
• Dave Matthews Band at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Mana at Talking Stick Resort Arena
• Buckcherry at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Sept. 14
• Eric Clapton at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Paulina Rubio at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Sept. 15
• Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Sept. 16
• Mumford & Sons at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
Sept. 17
• Iron Maiden at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
Sept. 18
• Lenny Kravitz at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Peter Bradley Adams at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Sept. 19
• Florida Georgia Line at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Sept. 20
• 10,000 Maniacs at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Loud Luxury at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Sept. 21
• Toto at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
• Maluma at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Iya Terra at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Sept. 22
• Santana at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Chance The Rapper at Gila River Arena in Glendale
Sept. 23
• Broods at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Sept. 24
• Jeff Beck at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
• Gary Clark Jr at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Sept. 25
• Blanco White at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Geoff Tate’s Operation Mindcrime at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Sept. 26
• Peter Framton at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Sept. 27
• Charli XCX at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Lauren Daigle at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix
Sept. 28
• Camila & Sin Bandera at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Lewis Capaldi at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Sept. 29
• Flogging Molly at Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa
Sept. 30
• Carbon Leaf at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Kid Quill at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.