PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in November.

Nov. 1

• The Wailers at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Nov. 2

• Ski Mask The Slump God and Pouya at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Led Zepagain at the Showroom at Casino Arizona in Scottsdale

Nov. 3

• Marilyn Manson at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov. 4

• Fobia at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Bad Wolves, Fire from the Gods at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov. 5

• The Cadillac Three at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Helmet at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

Nov. 6

• Summer Walker at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• David Cook at MIM Music Theatre in Phoenix

Nov. 7

• In Flames at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Madeon at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov. 8

• Luke Combs at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Post Malone at Gila River Arena in Glendale

• Cheech & Chong at Gila River Hotels & Casinos in Chandler

Nov. 9

• LeAnn Rimes at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler

• Matt and Kim at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Kaskade at Track Club in Phoenix

• Lou Gramm at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix

Nov. 10

• Fellow Travelers at Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix

Nov. 11

• Sleater-Kinney at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov. 12

• The Grouch at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

• The KVB at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Nov. 13

• Jaden at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Jidenna at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov.14

• Cold War Kids and Samia at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov. 15

• Bad Bunny at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Young Thug, Machine Gun Kelly, and Polo G at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Nov. 16

• The Black Keys at Talking Stick Resort Arena

• T-Pain at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Bret Michaels at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Nov. 17

• MANA at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

Nov. 18

• Simple Creatures at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Nov. 19

• Cautious Clay at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

Nov. 20

• Tribal Seeds at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

• Vetiver at Valley Bar in Phoenix

Nov. 21

• Rhett and Link at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Nov. 22

• Ghostemane at The Van Buren in Phoenix

• Pennywise at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Nov. 23

• Cher at Gila River Arena in Glendale

• The Chainsmokers at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix

• Lindsey Stirling at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix

Nov. 24

• The Dead South at Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Nov. 25

• Big Bite at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix

Nov. 27

• El Fantasma at Stratus Event Center in Phoenix

Nov. 29

• Meat Puppets at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix

Nov. 30

• The Maine at The Van Buren in Phoenix

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you