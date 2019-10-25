PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in November.
Nov. 1
• The Wailers at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Nov. 2
• Ski Mask The Slump God and Pouya at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Led Zepagain at the Showroom at Casino Arizona in Scottsdale
Nov. 3
• Marilyn Manson at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov. 4
• Fobia at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Bad Wolves, Fire from the Gods at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov. 5
• The Cadillac Three at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Helmet at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Nov. 6
• Summer Walker at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• David Cook at MIM Music Theatre in Phoenix
Nov. 7
• In Flames at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Madeon at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov. 8
• Luke Combs at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Post Malone at Gila River Arena in Glendale
• Cheech & Chong at Gila River Hotels & Casinos in Chandler
Nov. 9
• LeAnn Rimes at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler
• Matt and Kim at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Kaskade at Track Club in Phoenix
• Lou Gramm at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
Nov. 10
• Fellow Travelers at Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix
Nov. 11
• Sleater-Kinney at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov. 12
• The Grouch at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• The KVB at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Nov. 13
• Jaden at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Jidenna at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov.14
• Cold War Kids and Samia at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov. 15
• Bad Bunny at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Young Thug, Machine Gun Kelly, and Polo G at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Nov. 16
• The Black Keys at Talking Stick Resort Arena
• T-Pain at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Bret Michaels at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Nov. 17
• MANA at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
Nov. 18
• Simple Creatures at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Nov. 19
• Cautious Clay at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Nov. 20
• Tribal Seeds at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Vetiver at Valley Bar in Phoenix
Nov. 21
• Rhett and Link at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Nov. 22
• Ghostemane at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Pennywise at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Nov. 23
• Cher at Gila River Arena in Glendale
• The Chainsmokers at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Lindsey Stirling at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
Nov. 24
• The Dead South at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Nov. 25
• Big Bite at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
Nov. 27
• El Fantasma at Stratus Event Center in Phoenix
Nov. 29
• Meat Puppets at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Nov. 30
• The Maine at The Van Buren in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.