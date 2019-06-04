TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Good news for Wildcats! Postino Wine Cafe is planning to open a new location in Tucson.
The Valley-based restaurant and wine cafe, famous for its huge bruschetta boards, says it will open a new location in Tucson in the spring of 2020.
The new Postino will be housed inside a mid-century modern-inspired development now under construction on the corner of Grant Road. & Tucson Boulevard.
The 4,000-square-foot space will feature a series of floor-to-ceiling windows and roll-up windows walls, all artfully protected by large overhangs. There will also be a sweeping outdoor patio tucked behind a living wall of plant vines.
"Postino has always been focused on serving our surrounding community and really becoming a part of the fabric of a neighborhood," said Postino's CEO Lauren Bailey.
Postino Tucson will be open daily for lunch and dinner with brunch every weekend.
Besides the menu of bruschettas, "snacky" foods, from-scratch soups, salads and panini sandwiches, Postino also pours a wide variety of Arizona and Tucson craft brews, paired with boutique wines, including more than 30 wines by the glass.
Postino currently has eight locations in the Phoenix area, Colorado and Texas.
For more information visit www.postinowinecafe.com.
