Two-story mansion in Paradise Valley to be sold Saturday at auction

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A massive two-story Paradise Valley mansion that sits on over two acres of land and is adjacent to the Phoenix Mountain Preserve is being sold at auction later this week.
According to Mansion Global, the home was originally on the market in May by Michelle Meglio Macklin of Corcoran Platinum Living. The mansion's original price tag was $5.995 million before ultimately being reduced to $4.495 million.
The Mediterranean-style estate features views of the twinkling Scottsdale city lights with immersive views of the mountain. A 10,000 square-foot living space encompasses five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an indoor pool and spa fitted with a wet bar, fireplace, and French doors. Auctioneers highlight the master suite as "exceptionally ornate" with its coffered ceiling and custom built-ins lined with cedar.
The auction is offered only to registered bidders, with a date scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Property previews between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. are being offered daily and by appointment. To learn more, contact Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions.