PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix restaurant wants to help relieve some of the back-to-school stress many families are experiencing this week as the kiddos head back to class.
Between sports, activities and homework, it can be tough carve out time for healthy and nutritious meals for the kids.
That's why locally-owned restaurant "Meat the Ball" is serving up some free food to ease the school year transition.
The restaurant at Biltmore Fashion Park is offering all kids 12 and under a FREE meal from the kids menu through August 31.
This deal is valid with the purchase of an adult entree.
[RELATED: New 'Meat the Ball' restaurant to open at Biltmore Fashion Park]
Meat the Ball’s kids menu includes entrees like meatballs and french fries; mozzarella balls with marinara; spaghetti with tomato or cheese sauce and it comes with a drink such as soda, juice or milk.
Meat the Ball is the newest concept from Stefano Fabbri, the man behind Pomo Restaurant Group’s Pomo Pizzeria, Luna Gelateria and Mora Italian.
The restaurant serves more than 10 different kinds of meatballs, which also include vegan and gluten-free options.
Meat the Ball’s dishes include organic salads, fresh appetizers and homemade pastas. For more information, visit meattheball.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.