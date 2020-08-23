PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Running out of ideas of what to cook for dinner and miss going to your favorite restaurants for your favorite meal?
Not to worry because chefs from some of the best Phoenix restaurants teamed up to create a cookbook so you can have your favorite dish in the comfort of your home along with some cooking "bragging rights."
Christina Barrueta, an award-winning professional food writer and creator of Write On Rubee food website, curated the list of 50 Valley chefs with a compilation of recipes from her favorite restaurants to come up with the first edition of Phoenix Cooks.
The cookbook has over 98 recipes from over 50 chefs in the Phoenix-area.
Some of the popular chefs featured include:
- Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe
- Joey Maggiore, executive chef of The Sicilian Butcher
- Chef Charles Wiley of Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows Resort
- Chef Jennifer Russo of The Market by Jennifer's Restaurant + Bar
Here are the restaurants featured in the cookbook:
- Barrio Cafe
- Beckett's Table
- Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
- Bourbon & Bones
- Bourbon Steak/La Hacienda
- Brickyard Downtown
- Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
- Canal Club
- Chula Seafood
- Clever Koi
- Cotton & Copper
- Crepe Bar
- CRUjiente Tacos
- Deseo
- Different Pointe of View
- Dust Cutter
- Fat Ox
- Franco's Italian Caffe
- Ghost Ranch Modern Southwest Cuisine
- Glai Baan
- Handlebar Diner
- Hearth '61
- Hush Public House
- J&G Steakhouse
- Kitchen West
- Liberty Station Tavern
- Lobby Grill at the Arizona Grand
- LON's at The Hermosa
- Marcellino Ristorante
- Marigold Maison
- Market Restaurant and Bar by Jennifer's
- Meritage
- Mission
- Mowry & Cotton
- Phoenician Tavern
- Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana
- Roka Akor
- Rusconi's American Kitchen
- Sel
- Sicilian Butcher
- Stratta Lifestyle Kitchen
- Super Chunk Sweets & Treats
- Talavera, Tarbell's, Tomaso's
- True Food Kitchen
- Twisted Infusions Farms
- Virtu Honest Craft
- WILD Arizona Cuisine
Phoenix Cooks will officially be released September 1, 2020.
However, Amazon pre-order $32.99 is available now and the restaurants featured obtained several advanced copies to sell to customers right now.
The book description promises the book is "designed for home cooks of all skill levels," which is perfect if you are new at cooking or a seasoned pro looking to switch things up!