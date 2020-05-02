PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cinco de Mayo this year falls on Taco Tuesday which alone is the perfect excuse to celebrate. Even with the stay-at-home order still in effect, you can still celebrate from the comfort of your home.
Here are some Phoenix-area restaurants with deals to celebrate:
- Barrio Queen - Barrio Queen is helping you celebrate Cinco de Mayo a bit different this year. You can get $2 tacos all day. There are a few kits you can order too for $40. One kit is the Antojitos Kit that comes with a dozen pork taquitos, a dozen chicken quesadillas, a pint of Dip de Queso, a pint of salsa, an order of guacamole, and two things of chips. The other is a Tamale Kit that comes with a dozen tamales of your choice from green chile pork, red chile chicken or veggie either hot or frozen, a quart of rice, a quart of black beans, guacamole, salsa and two things of chips. The last kit is a $45 Casa Margarita Kit that comes with all the margarita fixings you could want and a free shirt. Everything starts at 11 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila - Phoenix Biltmore and Scottsdale Borgata locations will be offering a $50 Family Pack for Cinco de Mayo that comes with machaca beef tacos, corn and flour tortillas, green chile chicken enchiladas, black beans and rice, queso, guacamole and chips with salsa. They offer a few add-ons too for an additional cost too including margaritas with all the fixings. You can order online or call the Phoenix location at 602-429-8000 or for the Scottsdale location call 480-305-6692. There will be a live Mariachi band from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to enjoy when you come to pick up along with prizes and giveaways. In addition to these locations, they will be having a pop-up at the Culinary Dropout in Gilbert which you can order from online or call at 480-418-3980. All orders must be placed by Monday at 5 p.m. at all locations.
- California Pizza Kitchen - CPK will be offering taco kits with margaritas this Tuesday. Taco Kits come with tortillas, tomatoes, black beans, serrano pepper, onions, shredded cheese, cilantro and limes. It will be $15 for chicken kits, $20 for mahi kits and $24 for steaks kits. Margaritas can be added for additional $32. You can order by calling your local CPK or ordering online.
- PHX Beer Co. - In addition to their regular curbside menu, crowlers, growlers and packaged beer, their Scottsdale location will be offering a few deals. $5 Baja fish tacos, $5 pork tacos and $5 chips and salsa. Also, $3 Jell-O shots. Orders can be made online or by calling at 480-572-8645.
- Someburros - Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $2.25 crispy tacos with shredded beef, shredded chicken, ground beef and potato. You can place orders online, through Someburros app, on the phone, or through DoorDash.