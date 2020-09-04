PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have made it to Labor Day 2020! It will be a hot one this year but that doesn't mean you can't fire up the BBQ or even get some yummy food to celebrate. Give yourself a much needed break!
Here are some deals around the Phoenix-area to help you celebrate:
- Blanco Tacos + Tequila - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Boston Market - Family meal deals are available for delivery or pick up if you order on their website. Choices are rotisserie chicken, baby back ribs, home-style meatloaf and roasted turkey.
- Capital Grille - Capital is offering at-home Steak Grille Boxes with four uncooked steaks, their signature steak sauce and seasoning. You can also order from their takeout menu.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - Family bundles are available with entrees including baby back ribs, chicken tenders, and grilled salmon. The bundles come with two family-sized sides and a half dozen of their honey butter croissants starting at $24.99.
- Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf - Buy any one drink of your choice and get one free drink of your choice September 5 through September 7.
- Culinary Dropout - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Doughbird - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Eddie V's - This year, Eddie V's has a Black Tie Marketplace Box with uncooked prime steaks and lobster to grill at home. Comes with four steaks - choice of Filet Mignon, New York Strip & Filet Mignon, Prime Bone-in Ribeye, or Lobster & Filet Mignon. You can also add some of their signature sides - truffled mac and cheese or crab fried rice.
- Flower Child - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Greene House - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Henry - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Jimmy John's - Through Sunday, September 6th, if you order online or through their app, you can get 20% off any order of $10 or more with the code "SAVE20".
- LongHorn Steakhouse - Order some steaks to go from LongHorn online this Labor Day. They have Flo's Filets, 20-oz. bone-in Outlaw Ribeye and LongHorn Porterhouse.
- Olive Garden - $15 bottles of wine are available for pickup along with purchase of food. You can order on their website and you there you can also check what wines they have available this month.
- Olive & Ivy - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.
- Seasons 52 - For $10, you can get order bottles of wine for dine in or take out. Choices are between Seasons 52's Rosé All Day, All Summer, Jansz Brut Rosé, Vanderpump Dry Rosé, a rosé lemonade and rosé sangria.
- Yard House - In select restaurants, they are offering 64 oz. beer growlers for pick up including their House Honey Blonde, House Golden Pilsner, Yard House Cuvee and more. You can place an order on their website.
- Zinburger - Enjoy 20% off your entire order/meal this Labor Day. Make sure you are part of their eBites program to get in on the deal. If you plan to order, being a part of this program will help you get a promo code the day of September 7.