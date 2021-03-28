PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The folks who brought us the popular Humble Pie restaurants are now offering a different concept with their new Humble Bistro.

Billed as a cultural fusion pizzeria and wine bar, Humble Bistro is set to open Monday on High Street near Desert Ridge in north Phoenix.

The menu reads Italian with a twist, including European and Latin influences. For some of the shareable starters, try the charred jalapeno hummus, a trio of meatballs, crispy Brussels sprouts and a caprese salad. Also don't miss the signature "Smorgasbord," a charcuterie board filled with aged cheese, artichokes, poached wild mushrooms and more.

The fresh pasta menu offers entrees like lasagna, Cajun chicken alfredo and short rib pappardelle. There are also a number of bruschetta choices (the Calabrian Shrimp one sounds delicious!) as well as a selection of pizza pies. Additionally, there's an extensive wine list, allowing you to pair your favorite wine with your meal.

The inside of Humble Bistro shows off old-world character, with clean, bright brick walls, vintage Edison bulbs, chandeliers and antique-style photos. There's also an intimate patio for enjoying these beautiful Arizona spring nights.

Despite Gov. Ducey's easing up on mask requirements last week, Humble Bistro says on its Facebook page that the restaurant will still be limiting capacity and asking guests to mask up when not seated.

"We take pride in having the best experience for our guests. But also our employees, our servers, our front-of-the-house staff. I want them to feel safe," said chef and owner Jorge Gomez.

Humble Bistro is located at 5415 E High Street, Suite #127, Phoenix, AZ 85054. Visit their Facebook page for more information.